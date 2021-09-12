Pitchfork Music Festival continues with St. Vincent, Erykah Badu and a very strange squirrel

CHICAGO — Pitchfork Music Festival continues into the weekend in Chicago’s Union Park on a sold-out Sunday, with upcoming headliners including Cat Power and Erykah Badu on its final day. Saturday headliners were St. Vincent and Angel Olsen as well as Chicago’s Jamila Woods.

The festival reports it hit the park’s daily capacity of 20,000 both on its opening day Friday and Sunday — this after Pitchfork took last summer off and moved from its usual July dates to mid-September.

Saturday seemed no less crowded for not having sold out. The scene late afternoon was the full-on aural assault of Faye Webster on the Red Stage, after her Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth fame on the Green Stage, competing with the cicadas in the trees above the Renegade Craft and CHIRP Record Fair. A breeze blew the dust of the park into little maelstroms. The cicadas lost.

Megan Slivka, of Madison, sat on a blanket and took a picture of a snarling, taxidermied squirrel she bought from vendor Graveface Records & Curiosities.

“This is Susan, I just got her,” Slivka said. Susan was mounted on a wooden plaque, had her claws out and was sprinkled with glitter. “I love macabre stuff, I have two animal skeletons at home.”

She and a group of friends were attending for the weekend despite rising COVID-19 numbers in Illinois. They bought their tickets when cases had been lower, she said, but regardless, “I’m ready to be a person again.”

Riley Knudson, also in the Madison group, said that COVID-19 was probably here to stay, like the flu.

“It’s not going anywhere,” he said. More vaccinations would help, “but it’s probably going to be something we’re going to have to live with.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0