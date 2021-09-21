Pipeline to Chicago could make Joliet mayor the new suburban water czar

And last summer, O’Dekirk, 51 — a former police officer who has cultivated a hard-driving, law-and-order reputation — fended off a call for his resignation from many leaders of the area’s Black community.

Questions surfaced about O’Dekirk’s sensitivity to minority issues after he tackled a Black Lives Matter protester in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. He later defended the action by saying he’d acted in self-defense.

In an email to the BGA, O’Dekirk suggested the controversies have been overblown and pointed out the “considerable interest” in his ambitious water plans.

He said the person was not a protester but rather was “participating in a riot.” The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against O’Dekirk in August, but he, the city and some of its police officers face an ongoing federal lawsuit from the man he tackled and the man’s brother.

In his state of the city speech, he praised police for suppressing what he described as a violent “mob” that broke free from peaceful protesters.

“We will never sit back and allow lawlessness to rule the day or rule the night,” O’Dekirk said in the speech.

One of the Black leaders who called for O’Dekirk’s resignation after the incident was Joliet Councilwoman Bettye Gavin. She represents the city’s east side, neighborhoods she said are in desperate need of water delivery pipes that don’t crumble routinely during subzero weather.

“I did not think it was appropriate for the mayor of a city to rush out and grab someone like that,” Gavin said, adding the incident made it difficult for her to back O’Dekirk’s water plan. “When you get these issues on top of each other, one can blow the other one up.

“We’ve been pretty neglected in terms of infrastructure on the east side,” she said. “We’re having to deal with those demons now.”

Gavin said O’Dekirk has a lot of work to do to win support among her constituents. She advocates for Joliet to provide assistance for residents who can’t afford rising water bills.

O’Dekirk has also faced fallout from a 2019 police department memo regarding the mayor’s efforts to quiet rumors of a federal corruption probe into the water deal.

The memo, written by former Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner and reported in the Joliet Herald-News, documents O’Dekirk’s efforts to discredit a police sergeant who was telling people about the alleged probe.

The sergeant was telling associates O’Dekirk and a friend “have land and are going to make money off a water deal, and the feds are coming,” the mayor told Roechner, according to the ex-chief’s memo. “I’m tired of this (expletive).”

O’Dekirk also accused the sergeant — a former campaign worker for the mayor — of being publicly inebriated when he made the remarks, an accusation the chief said was unsupported by evidence.

O’Dekirk was a Joliet cop for 10 years before joining the city council in 2011. He became mayor four years later, mainly with the help of building trades unions and construction companies.

While working part time as mayor, O’Dekirk is also the town’s liquor commissioner, and he runs a Joliet law firm specializing in family and criminal law.

O’Dekirk’s tumultuous tenure has been a concern among officials of neighboring communities considering the water partnership.

Anderson, the Minooka public works director, said neighboring towns have been concerned from the beginning about the “volatile” politics that prevail in Joliet generally and around O’Dekirk in particular. So they banded together, he said, to force O’Dekirk to abandon his plan for “proportional” representation, in which voting inside the regional water commission would be weighted in favor of Joliet and the other big towns.

“The way it looks now, nobody’s going to be on a higher horse than anyone else,” Anderson said. “Large communities and small communities, they’re each going to have one vote.”

Mudron, the Joliet city councilman, agreed. “The regional group will be running the show, not the city of Joliet,” he said.

“This is needed because there always seems to be some turmoil around here, always some publicity, which is not good, and most of it seems to be caused from the mayor’s office,” he said.

Hugh O’Hara, executive director of the Will County Governmental League, said the precise impact of the O’Dekirk controversies is hard to measure.

“I don’t think it’s an outlandish question,” he said. “This project is much bigger than any one community or any one mayor,” O’Hara said. “By all accounts, Joliet got a very good deal from the city of Chicago.”