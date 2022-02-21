Pilot makes emergency landing near Staunton

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STAUNTON — No serious injuries were reported Sunday morning when a 74-year-old plane made an emergency landing near Staunton.

According to Illinois State Police, a 1948 Navion L-17B aircraft flown by Albert D. Meinin, 62, of Troy, made an emergency landing near Decamp Road at Illinois 4 at Staunton around 11:11 a.m. Sunday. State police said the aircraft lost power and Meinin made the emergency landing in an open field.

There was minor damage to the plane, according to state police. Meinin and his two passengers, Donald G. Torrini, 79, of Edwardsville, and Joseph Garrett, 71, of Saint Jacob, declined medical treatment at the scene, according to state police.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

