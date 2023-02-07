PEORIA — Peoria’s Bob Michel Bridge will spend eight months closed this year, as it joins the area’s bridges in getting a state-funded facelift.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday a $24.6 million investment in the Bob Michel Bridge, which carries about 17,000 vehicles over the Illinois River on state Route 40 each day, as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“Together, we are building a new Illinois, dedicating our capital plan to problems that have sat untouched for decades, taking the weight of poorly maintained roads off the backs of our state’s residents and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs along the way,” Pritzker said.

The Bob Michel Bridge connects the area east of East Peoria’s Levee District to Peoria’s Warehouse District and downtown. The bridge sits about half a mile south of the Murray Baker Bridge that carries Interstate 74 traffic over the Illinois River.

Weather permitting, the Bob Michel will close March 13, with traffic detoured north to use the Murray Baker Bridge to cross the river. It will remain open to bikes and pedestrians throughout the project, which is scheduled to finish in November.

Closing the bridge for eight months, rather than working in multiple phases, will allow the project to be completed more quickly and at reduced cost, the governor said, noting it also helps the safety of construction workers and motorists, “by eliminating live traffic moving through an active construction site."

According to the governor's office, the project will include the installation of new concrete overlay and bridge joints to preserve and extend the life of the deck and new LED lighting to improve visibility and safety.

The existing sidewalk, which is 5-foot wide, will be replaced by a “multi-use path” for bikes and pedestrians that’s 14 feet across and protected from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier.

The updates to the path will connect to the area's trail network that includes the Rock Island Greenway Trail and the River Trail of Illinois.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, we are making investments in bridges in Peoria and throughout the state to better connect communities and provide safe, reliable travel options for the public,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The Bob Michel Bridge is the latest example of a Rebuild Illinois project that’s been expedited to improve quality of life and create exciting opportunities in a vital part of the state.”

Several Peoria area bridges that cross the Illinois River are using Rebuild Illinois investments to improve, including the:

$42.2 million redecking of the Murray Baker Bridge, finished in 2020;

$10 million rehabilitation of the state Route 17 bridge in Lacon, starting in March;

the ongoing $167 million replacement of the eastbound McClugage Bridge, due to finish in 2024;

$48 million replacement of the Cedar Street bridge in Peoria, starting in 2024;

$108 million replacement of the state Route 18 bridge in Henry, starting in 2026; and

$25 million replacement of Harmon Highway bridge that carries state Route 116 over Kickapoo Creek in Peoria.