People leaving Illinois prisons will get state ID cards

SPRINGFIELD — All people being released from Illinois prisons will leave detention with a new state ID card under a program expected to be in use in all state prisons by next year, officials said.
Illinois Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys says the cards help former inmates reintegrate into their communities and reduce the likelihood they will return to prison.
A pilot program launched last year and expanded in April has processed 346 state ID cards as of October, state officials said. It should be operational in all 27 IDOC facilities by April.
To obtain the cards, inmates preparing to leave prison work with IDOC to gather vital documents. Corrections staff photograph the applicant and transmit everything to the Secretary of State's office to process the request. The individual receives their card upon release. Under state law, there is no charge for the card.
Maria Garza left Logan Correctional Center on mandatory supervised release in June. She says for people like herself who were incarcerated for many years, the documents required to get an ID can be lost or misplaced. She says tracking them down after release can take weeks and "becomes a disheartening and hopeless experience for many" and she was thankful to have help getting her ID card.
10 things to know about Rivian IPO
3,136
Employees at the Normal factory. Rivian in 2017 paid $16 million for the former Mitsubishi plant, which now houses vehicle and manufacturing engineering, manufacturing operations, supply chain and logistics, IT, quality and customer support workers.
20
Percentage equity stake that Amazon has in Rivian as of Sept. 30, for a total of about $1.35 billion.
2009
Year Rivian was founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate R.J. Scaringe. Today, the company has about 9,000 employees and is headquartered in Irvine, California, south of Los Angeles, with offices in Michigan, Arizona and elsewhere.
1.2 trillion
Market cap of electric vehicle industry leader Tesla. Numerous legacy auto makers and startups are racing to capitalize on interest in electric vehicles and incentives. Illinois lawmakers last week passed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which provides tax credits for purchases and financial assistance for companies to start operations.
100,000
Custom EV vans Rivian is building for Amazon.
10.5 billion
Dollars Rivian has raised from investors since 2019, including Ford, T. Rowe Price and Amazon.
150,000
Annual capacity of Normal factory. The IPO filing says an expansion is expected to bring production up to 200,000 in the next two years. The company has filed paperwork with the town to add 623,000 square feet, bringing the total footprint to 3.9 million square feet.
Dominant
The Rivian Automotive site in Normal. The company is seeking a valuation of more than $53 billion in its forthcoming initial public offering.
55,400
Preorders for the company's inaugural models, according to the IPO filing. The R1T truck, which starts at $73,000, rolled off the assembly line September. The R1S SUV, which costs $75,500, is expected to be sold starting in January. Both have about 300 miles of range and go from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.
135 million
Class A common shares that Rivian is planning to offer, priced at $57-62 per share, according to the SEC filing. The company filed papers in August to go public and at the time set the valuation at about $70 billion. Federal filings show the company has lost about $2 billion since the beginning of 2020 and plans to spend about $8 billion on equipment and infrastructure until the end of next year.
