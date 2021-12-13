Pantagraph featured in CNN segment

BLOOMINGTON — The Pantagraph's recent coverage of devastating tornadoes in the Midwest was featured on the program "CNN 10."
The front page of the Sunday edition was shown in a segment.
Tornadoes Friday night caused extensive damage from the Metro East through Central Illinois. Dozens were killed in Kentucky.
Photos, video and reporting from severe storms that hit Illinois and other states Friday night.
Multiple tornadoes touched down Sunday night and traveled through towns in southeast Missouri, and Illinois. Areas in multiple counties suffer…
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Buildings were flattened in areas west and east of St. Louis -- from St. Charles County, Missouri to Edwardsville, Illinois -- damaging houses…
Multiple weather systems raked across the central part of the state Friday, causing damage that includes a collapsed building in the Metro East.
A wave of violent weather, including tornadoes, rolled through the St. Louis metropolitan area and elsewhere in the Midwest and South on Frida…
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a recap of the damage reports received so far after Friday night's severe storms.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Friends from Edwardsville, Illinois provided water, snacks, and coffee to first responders at the Edwardsville Fire Department, on Saturday, D…
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moul…
The power contained in the storm that swept through Mattoon on Friday night isn’t lost on Kylie Dawkins.
Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts. Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford describes the emergency response and recovery efforts underway after a tornado struck an Amazon wareho…
The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
Authorities were uncertain Saturday evening whether anyone was still missing because workers were in the midst of a shift change when it was struck.
At least one person is dead after severe storms and possible tornadoes ravaged an area along Hwy. F in St. Charles County near Defiance, Misso…
A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed …
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead …
Coles County homes, businesses damaged by Friday storm