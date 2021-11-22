One of last remaining nonunion public school districts begin unionizing

Educators at one the state’s few remaining nonunion public school districts said Monday they have begun labor organizing and hope to join one of the state’s largest teachers unions.

A majority of teachers and certified staff at suburban Northbrook School District 28 on Friday filed cards with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board declaring their intent to form a union, the Northbrook Federation of Teachers District 28, Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said.

IFT officials said authorization cards were filed by “a strong majority of employees” from District 28′s three elementary schools and one junior high, and once the new union is certified, members will begin the process of establishing the union’s governing structure and electing leaders.

“There are very few, only a handful, of public school districts in Illinois that are unaffiliated with a union, and this is a kindergarten through eighth grade district, so that’s pretty big,” Montgomery said.

If approved, 230 District 28 teachers and certified staff will become a council of the North Suburban Teachers Union Local 1274, a local union in the IFT, which is a state affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers/AFL-CIO.

District 28 Superintendent Larry Hewitt said the district was informed Friday of the IFT’s petition and would “follow the Labor Board’s process and respect whatever decision a majority of our staff makes with respect to representation.”

“The Board of Education and District 28 administration will continue to work with our professional staff, and any representative they choose, to uphold the values we share in providing the students of Northbrook District 28 with a high-quality education,” Hewitt said in a Monday statement. “We are extremely proud of how our staff continues to support students and of their continued resilience in this third year of unprecedented circumstances due to the pandemic.”

The percentage of Illinois public educators who are union members is among the highest in the U.S., said Montgomery, who estimates that less than 10% of teachers employed at public school districts statewide are not members of either the IFT or the Illinois Education Association.

The IFT recently hired an extra organizer to help with what Montgomery described as “record numbers” of nonunion educators reaching out for support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve never seen teachers so exhausted by September, and we’re still in the middle of this pandemic,” Montgomery said. “Even though our teachers are highly vaccinated, they have seen a lot of sickness and even death, and there’s so much they’re having to deal with right now.”

As the state’s largest teachers union, IEA officials said like the IFT, they are also seeing a surge of queries during the pandemic from noncertified school employees, including teacher assistants, custodians, lunch room workers and administrative assistants, who are interested in becoming union members.

“We have new locals in the northern part of the state in places like Elmwood Park, Hillside and Rockton, and new members downstate, too, in Chester and Casey-Westfield to name a few,” IEA President Kathi Griffin said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the need for unions.”

According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest rates of unionization nationwide are among workers in protective service occupations, including police officers and firefighters, at around 37%, followed by education, training and library occupations, at 36%.

Northbrook Junior High School teacher Nicole Gas said while District 28 teachers already have a good working relationship with the district’s administrators and board of education, teachers decided to organize a union in an effort to “streamline communication and collaboration.”

“In the past, we had lots of different committee meetings, but when you streamline that process, you get the time back when you could be lesson prepping or grading,” she said. “We want to make sure we can keep the focus on our students.”

“This is in no way retaliation against our administration, and we’re hopeful we can establish a really strong, collaborative system,” Gas added.

The relative rarity of teachers strikes reflects the constructive working relationships typically forged between teachers unions and district administrators and boards of education, said Robert Bruno, a professor and director of the Labor Education Program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Still, Bruno said the hardships wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the pivotal role labor unions play in advocating for their employees, not just at schools, but across all industries and occupations.

“The pandemic has made all workers feel more vulnerable, with some discharged from their jobs, and others forced to work in conditions that harmed their health and safety,” Bruno said. “It’s still a remarkably hard time for educators.”

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey, leader of the IFT’s largest union, issued a statement Monday welcoming District 28 employees into the fold.

“The last 20 months of the pandemic have shown that it takes strong advocacy and strong organizing to create safety and protection on the ground in our school communities,” Sharkey said. “Our unity strengthens our ability to win that safety for all, and ensure that every student gets the supports they need.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0