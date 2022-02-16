On third anniversary of Pratt mass shooting, Aurora ceremony remembers day when things 'fundamentally changed' in the city

Aurora officials on Tuesday held a memorial ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the deadly workplace shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. in the city that killed five employees and wounded five police officers and an employee.

The family of Vicente Juarez gathered by the five crosses on display at the Aurora Historical Society Tuesday during the ceremony, honoring the five Pratt employees, including Juarez, who went to work the morning of Feb. 15, 2019, and never returned home.

Dressed in sweatshirts that said "Aurora Strong," and one with a photo of Juarez, the family members put yellow roses by each of the crosses to honor those killed three years ago.

Aurora Fire Chief Gary Krienitz said sometimes firefighters try to compartmentalize their pain and put it in a box to focus on current operations. But Tuesday, he said it is important to recognize the pain of the five families that lost loved ones during the mass shooting and acknowledge the heroism of the police and firefighters who responded to the call for help that day.

The city honored the five victims killed during the shooting: Russell Beyer, Clayton Parks, Vicente Juarez, Trevor Wehner and Josh Pinkard.

"I still struggle to make sense of what happened that day and I suspect I always will," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said. "It's very difficult to describe the feeling one gets as they respond to something like this and hear fellow officers — people who you've known for years — advising they've been shot. It is something I pray I'll never have to hear again."

Without officers acting so selflessly to stop the shooter, Mayor Richard Irvin said the tragedy could have been much worse.

Some officers are still dealing with both physical and emotional scars from the shooting, but Cross said he believes all of them would answer the call again in a heartbeat.

Irvin said he remembers a relatively calm afternoon that day when he received the call from the police department alerting him of an active shooter on the West Side of the city.

"In that call, I heard both extreme concern and fierce bravery in the voice of our police chief," Irvin said. "In the minutes that followed, things were fundamentally changed... In minutes, we became the very city we watched on the news over and over year after year dealing with a mass shooting."

In the three years since, Irvin said he's met with the families of the victims, who have started the healing process. Spouses fought through tears to move forward and children have had to learn to navigate their lives without their fathers, he said.

Aurora Historical Society Executive Director John Jaros said it is important to always remember and honor the victims and their families each year.

The Historical Society currently houses an exhibit featuring the crosses for each of the five victims made by late Aurora resident Greg Zanis, as well as items that show the outpouring of support received by Aurora police and first responders following the shooting.

"Zanis made thousands and thousands of crosses and took them all over the nation to sites of similar tragedies," Jaros said. "This tragedy affected him very deeply, and he wanted to make sure the crosses were preserved."

