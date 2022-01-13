Omicron most prevalent in ICU's

ST. LOUIS — Both nationally and regionally, COVID-19 case hospitalizations are at a record high.

Dr. Steven Lawrence, Washington University infectious disease expert at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said the majority of those who are in the ICU's are unvaccinated.

"The risk of a person who's unvaccinated to sick and go to the hospital is about 10 to 100 times higher than a person who is vaccinated," Lawrence said.

Nationally, 63% of U.S. residents of all ages are vaccinated; in Missouri, the number is rate is about 53%. With Omicron becoming the most prevalent variant, most COVID-19 cases in the ICU's are with the omicron variant. Lawrence said the main reason is the math.

"Even if it's half as likely to cause hospitalization or severe illness, if you have four times as many cases you'll still end up with twice as many hospitalizations," he said.

According to Lawrence, omicron is acting more like the flu. Because of this, people with underlying heart or respiratory problems are more likely to be hit harder by this variant.

Lawrence also said it is not currently known how long the additional protection of booster vaccinations will last.

"We anticipate that, after the booster shot is given, it will start wear off after a few months," he said. "We're not quite sure yet because the boosters haven't been out long enough to get a good idea of the trajectory."

