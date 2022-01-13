 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Omicron most prevalent in ICU's

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Both nationally and regionally, COVID-19 case hospitalizations are at a record high.

Dr. Steven Lawrence, Washington University infectious disease expert at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said the majority of those who are in the ICU's are unvaccinated.

"The risk of a person who's unvaccinated to sick and go to the hospital is about 10 to 100 times higher than a person who is vaccinated," Lawrence said.

Illinois attorney general warns about 'pop-up' testing sites

Nationally, 63% of U.S. residents of all ages are vaccinated; in Missouri, the number is rate is about 53%. With Omicron becoming the most prevalent variant, most COVID-19 cases in the ICU's are with the omicron variant. Lawrence said the main reason is the math.

"Even if it's half as likely to cause hospitalization or severe illness, if you have four times as many cases you'll still end up with twice as many hospitalizations," he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker asks residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to share their experiences with others who have not yet done so.

According to Lawrence, omicron is acting more like the flu. Because of this, people with underlying heart or respiratory problems are more likely to be hit harder by this variant.

Lawrence also said it is not currently known how long the additional protection of booster vaccinations will last.

"We anticipate that, after the booster shot is given, it will start wear off after a few months," he said. "We're not quite sure yet because the boosters haven't been out long enough to get a good idea of the trajectory."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Governor-hopeful Schimpf chooses running mate

Governor-hopeful Schimpf chooses running mate

Paul Schimpf is one of five confirmed candidates expected to face off in the June primary to determine who will be the Republican challenger to Democrat Pritzker. Schimpf has selected Carolyn Schofield as his lieutenant governor choice, he said Wednesday.

Illinois Capitol set for $224M renovation

Illinois Capitol set for $224M renovation

The elegant sights and sounds of the Capitol will soon be masked by dusty specks of brick and mortar and blaring power tool drills as the 19th century symbol of state government business undergoes a massive renovation this year to meet 21st century needs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify lays off staff and shuts down podcast studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News