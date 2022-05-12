Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in Central Illinois

TAYLORSVILLE — A 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle she was a passenger on crashed in Central Illinois, also injuring her uncle and another child, authorities said.

Ulicia Garner-Cox was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening by Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans. She was from Elmore City, Oklahoma, according to her obituary.

"This is a tragic accident that has affected a family deeply," Winans said.

Garner-Cox was riding on an ATV with her 44-year-old uncle and a 10-year-old boy when it crashed and threw them off the vehicle, the Christian County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The crash occurred in the uncle's backyard in rural Christian County south of Taylorville, about 80 miles northeast of St. Louis.

The coroner's office said Garner-Cox died from multiple blunt injuries. Her uncle was hospitalized in critical condition, while the boy had minor injuries and was later released.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp said the crash remains under investigation.

