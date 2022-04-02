Oil cleanup continues near Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILE — Cleanup workers Friday were removing crude oil from a rain soaked area on Old Alton-Edwardsville Road just south of Illinois 143 in Edwardsville.

Rains this week apparently helped to spread some of the 165,000 gallons of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline nearby.

Marathon Pipe Line LLC has repaired the leak, which was discovered on March 11, but some cleanup of of the area and the Cahokia Diversion Canal are still continuing.

