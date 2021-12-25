Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak at Kane County Jail

The Kane County Jail has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases among detainees, officials said.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said officials are trying to mitigate any further spread of the coronavirus at the facility.

As of Thursday, 30 detainees, or about 8% of the jail's population, have tested positive for COVID-19, Hain said. Of the 30, 27 of them were not vaccinated.

"Around 8% of the population of the jail is consistent with the percent of community population that is testing positive," Hain said. "We have already been through this a few times, so we are pretty confident we can mitigate this out of the facility in the next week or two."

Cases started to rise around Dec. 12, he said. Corrections officers are following the standard protocol of using both rapid and PCR tests and then placing detainees in a medical unit with a negative pressure room.

Detainees are not being taken to court unless absolutely necessary for a trial or sentencing and instead are connecting to court officials through Zoom.

All of the jail's programs are suspended for the next two weeks except for the recovery pod program through Lighthouse Recovery of St. Charles, which provides addiction treatment.

"We want to make sure we are not introducing any new viruses to the facility, but Lighthouse is so essential to our health that we don't feel we can discontinue that," Hain said.

Lake County's jail recently saw a COVID-19 spike in late November that led to more than 100 cases among inmates and staff, but the cases are now subsiding.

