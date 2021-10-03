Officials: Death of Illinois State Trooper ruled suicide

CHICAGO — The shooting death of a veteran Illinois State Police trooper on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, officials said Saturday.

The determination was made Saturday following an autopsy for Trooper Gerald Mason, 36, who had been with the state police for 11 years, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police.

Trooper Mason was on duty when he was found in his police vehicle at 1:38 p.m. Friday, in the inbound lanes of the Ryan at 43rd Street. A Chicago police officer took Mason, who’d suffered one gunshot wound, to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

“This is a sad moment. We are hurting. Mason’s family is hurting badly today also,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly during a Friday night news conference at McCormick Place. “We ask for your thoughts and love for his family and the Illinois State Police family.”

Just Thursday, state police released a statement about gun violence, saying that on Friday they were going to be beefing up patrols “during peak criminal activity times,” in the evening and overnight hours.

District Chicago, where Trooper Mason was assigned, has a total of 185 reported expressway shootings in 2021, compared to with 83 at this time last year, the statement said. There were 128 reported shootings total in 2020.

And in 2020 there had been more than twice the number of shootings than the 52 expressway shootings in 2019. There were 43 in 2018, according to the state police.

“He was a loving person who treated people with respect and kindness,” Kelly said.

Information about services has not been announced.

