 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Officials: Deadly Chicago high-rise fire was accidental

  • 0

CHICAGO — Chicago authorities said Thursday that a deadly fire in a high-rise apartment building was caused by someone smoking in a bedroom.

In a brief statement, the Chicago Fire Department called the fire accidental and said investigators traced the cause to "careless use of smoking materials." Investigators also found that a smoke detector in the unit where the blaze broke out was not working.

Wednesday's fire in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side killed one person and sent eight more to the hospital. Authorities have not released any information yet on the person who died.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said Wednesday that fire detectors inside the building's apartments were battery-operated while those in the hallways were hard-wired.

More than 300 fire and Emergency Medical Service workers responded to the blaze, which began on the 15th floor and traveled up to the 24th level as crews worked to contain it.

Fire crews in a California county were faced with an unexpected challenge when they had to rescue 70 dogs and several cats from a house fire. Rescuers were reportedly stunned when they found only three people and as many as 70 Pomeranians needed saving when the garage caught fire.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The line of royal succession explained with new baby news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News