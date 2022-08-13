Officials: 2 women pulled from Lake Michigan after boating accident

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHICAGO - Two women are in critical condition after a boating accident in the Lake Michigan playpen north of Navy Pier, officials said.

About 5 p.m. paramedics responded to 800 North Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a call of people injured in the water in Lake Michigan, said Chief Juan Hernandez, spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.

Two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, Hernandez said, adding that he could not disclose their injuries.

Hernandez could not provide additional details.

A Chicago Police spokesperson in an email said they were waiting for details.

