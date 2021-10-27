NWS: 5 tornadoes from Sunday storms in Illinois, Missouri

Felix Meyer, Ste. Genevieve County Emergency Management Director, talks about the tornado that blew threw St. Mary, Missouri Sunday night. Video by Katie Kull/Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes hit in parts of southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois as severe storms raked the region on Sunday.
The area saw two EF3 tornadoes, including one that tore through St. Mary, Missouri, across the Mississippi River and over parts of Chester, Illinois, the St. Louis office of the weather service said in a tweet late Tuesday. The other hit Fredericktown, Missouri.
An EF3 tornado is considered strong with winds ranging from 136-165 mph.
Two others were rated weak EF1 tornadoes, with wind speeds of 86-110 mph, and touched down on rural parts of Reynolds and Madison counties in Missouri. The fifth tornado near Richview, Illinois, rated weakest on the enhanced Fujita scale at EF0, with wind speeds of less than 85 mph.
The storms caused power outages and widespread damage to some trees, power structures and some buildings, but left no serious injuries.
Photos: Tornados leave paths of destruction through parts of Missouri, Illinois
Tornado damage
Jeff Schroeder, from Anna, Illinois, looks at a house in his sister's neighborhood in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage
Storm debris hangs from the trees Sunday outside a home on Third Street in St. Mary, Mo., after a tornado pushed through the Ste. Genevieve County town. The tornado traveled across the state line into Randolph County in Illinois, leaving a path of damage.
By David Carson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
"I found Elsa," yells Gracie Burchard as she helps friends gather belongings from their destroyed rental home on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Joe Newland stands among the remains of his camper that was destroyed along with his rental house on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado left his family homeless Sunday night. Newland, his fiancée and three children went into their basement as the storm approached but were blocked by a freezer as they went to leave it. Eventually they crawled through a hole to escape the house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Tornado damage
A barn was destroyed on Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. No injuries were reported and a house near the destroyed barn was still standing. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Joe Newland stands among the remains of his camper that was destroyed along with his rental house on State Hwy OO in Fredericktown on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado left his family homeless Sunday night. Newland, his fiancée and three children went into their basement as the storm approached but were blocked by a freezer as they went to leave it. Eventually they crawled through a hole to escape the house. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Storage unit renters look though belongings just off Missouri Highway 67 in Fredericktown after a tornado ripped through town on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
Danielle Burchard tries to coax a chicken to her as she helps friends gather belongings and animals from their Fredericktown rental house on State Hwy OO on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a tornado left their family homeless Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Tornado damage
Part of the roof was ripped off the Three Springs Lodge Nursing in Chester, Illinois. No injuries were reported at the nursing home and the residents were moved to another wing of the facility. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
Jeff Schroeder, from Anna, Illinois, looks at a the debris strewn around a house in his sister's neighborhood in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
A mobile home sits between two trees that were damaged by a tornado in Saint Mary, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
Trees are sheared off about 10-15 feet off the ground along St. Mary Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri Sunday, October 24, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage in St. Mary, Missouri
A barn was destroyed on St. Mary Church Road after a tornado struck in St. Mary, Missouri Sunday, October 24, 2021. The owner of the barn reported that there were no storm related injuries at his property. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado Damage in Bremen, Illinois
Quonset hut in Bremen, Ill. that was destroyed by the tornado that moved through St. Mary and Chester on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The storm brought down numerous powerlines in the area. No injuries were reported according to Randolph County Sheriff Department. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage in Chester, Ill.
Part of the roof was ripped off at the Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home in Chester, Illinois. No injuries were reported at the nursing home and the residents were moved to another wing of the facility. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado rips through Fredericktown
The supply building at Black River Electric Cooperative lies in ruin in Fredericktown just off State Why 67 on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 after a tornado roared through the town Sunday night. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!