Nursing scholarships available through HSHS of Illinois

DECATUR — The Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health Systems announced a scholarship opportunity for current nursing students.
The HSHS Scholars program is open to qualifying students attending an accredited nursing program. Students could receive up $20,000 in funding for educational expenses. Recipients will also have a job in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital upon graduating and passing boards.
HSHS is a multi-institutional health care system that cares for patients in 14 communities throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. HSHS has nine hospitals in Illinois and more than 2,300 physician partners and more than 13,000 colleagues.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur and other HSHS Illinois ministries offer several career development programs with area partners within the hospital system. The scholarship is another way to support nursing students early in their careers while developing a strong, highly-competent workforce for its hospitals and the patients they serve.
Students who are interested should apply at
hshs.org/ILnursingscholarship. The deadline to apply is May 1. Applications are reviewed upon submission and top candidates are chosen for interviews. Applicants should have an interest in working in a HSHS Illinois Division hospital as an RN upon graduation and passing boards.
