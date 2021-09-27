Northwestern suspends frat events following drugging reports

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University officials have suspended all fraternity-related activities while the school investigates allegations that people were drugged at on-campus gatherings.

School officials said Sunday they received a report Saturday that a person had been drugged without consent Friday at the Evanston campus, according to a university-issued crime alert.

That allegation came one day after the university received separate but similar reports about people being drugged without consent while attending a gathering, according to another university crime alert, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The university is investigating both incidents, which the school said happened at on-campus fraternity houses that are supposed to be “alcohol-free spaces.” The crime alerts did not identify the fraternity houses allegedly involved.

In response to the allegations, Northwestern banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17, including any events with non-members, including alumni.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority and we are taking these allegations very seriously,” the university said in its second crime alert.

Northwestern officials said the campus' Interfraternity Council leadership unanimously passed a resolution Saturday outlining restrictive measures in partnership with the school's decision.

Following Sunday's announcement by the school, at least 200 students, mostly dressed in black, gathered to demand the abolishment of Greek life on campus.

“This is not a unique set of circumstances, this has been going on for a long time,” said Lucy London, a junior.

