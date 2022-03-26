Northern Illinois resident has run marathon in all 50 states

DIXON — On Jan. 16, Sandy Lightner of Dixon accomplished a rare feat.

After completing a marathon on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the 58-year-old mother of three became one of 1,716 people to have run a full marathon (26.2 miles or longer) in all 50 of the United States.

When Lightner crossed the finish line to join that exclusive club earlier this year, she was overcome with emotion, having achieved a goal more than a decade in the making.

"It was very emotional," Lightner, an Amboy native, recalled. "It was exciting not only because I achieved my goal, but it was very meaningful, too, because my family was there to see me finish the race and share in that moment."

As a high school kid, Lightner briefly ran cross country. After quitting and getting out of shape, she found her way back to regular running more than a decade later.

In the spring of 1997, she was approached to run a 5K in Sterling.

Ever since that race, Lightner has been running regularly, and her love for the competition has only grown.

Lightner ran her first marathon in Chicago in 2003, and ran others in 2006 and 2009, but didn't start running them regularly until 2010.

In May 2010, she ran the Illinois Marathon in Champaign-Urbana, and then in September of the same year, she ran another marathon in Dayton, Ohio, to qualify for her first Boston Marathon.

Lightner said the idea of running a marathon in every state was conceived in late 2011. After qualifying for the Boston Marathon and doing three marathons that year, she decided it would be an endeavor worth undertaking.

An injury in 2012 kept her from running full steam ahead toward the 50 states goal, and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back her timeline due to cancellations, but in January, Lightner finally saw her goal through.

"It was probably four or five [marathons per year] in the beginning, but then, when COVID hit, I had done one in February in Vegas. And others got canceled — all but one. That I did in the fall," Lightner said. "So I was only able to do two of them in 2020. Last year, I ended up doing eight because I had three that got dropped the year before. And then I did Hawaii in January of this year."

When thinking back on all the marathons she's run over the years, Lightner couldn't single out a favorite location. To her, there are just too many fond memories to reflect upon, too many memorable locales to reminisce about.

"There's so many, that to me, are standouts. Boston, of course. It's an honor to be there because you have to qualify for it," Lightner said. "Hawaii was special because it's where I ran my 50th state. And the Marine Corps Marathon. When you get to the finish, the Marines are lined up along there and they're doing the 'Oorah,' and it's very touching. And someone puts a medal on you, and they salute you when you finish."

After conquering all 50 states, Lightner says her next big goal is to run the six major marathons of the world. While she works toward that end, she also has a few smaller goals she'd like to accomplish.

"My goal is always to try to hope for a better time each time I do a marathon. There's a lot of things that have interfered with my training. This year, I want to do shorter-distance races and work on core-strength training, and give my body a little bit of a rest from the longer miles," Lightner said. "I decided to try to qualify for Boston again. Around mid-November, I'll start training for next year to qualify. And then my other goal has been all along that I want to do the six major marathons: Chicago, New York, Boston, London, Tokyo and Berlin."

