Northern Illinois firefighter who died in the line of duty honored

A memorial procession took place Saturday evening in Sterling. Attendees including Ramos' aunt and cousin Julio Ortiz stood outside the fire department holding American flags and candles, according to Sauk Valley Media.
"He's a hero, that's for sure," Ortiz said. "Our whole family is devastated. It's just really tough. But I'm happy the community came out to show their support. Our family is well-known in Sterling, and he was loved by everyone here."
The state fire marshal is conducting a full investigation of the incident.
Photos: Toys roll in for kids at drive hosted by Cardinals Care and the Red Cross
After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor's trial resumes Monday will be whether or not he will tell his side of the story.