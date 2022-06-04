Northern Illinois church offers free yard crosses in support of Ukraine

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STERLING — For the past couple of months, a sign outside East Jordan Methodist Church has welcomed anyone passing by to stop and take one or more of the white crosses set nearby.

The Rev. Jim Miller said church members started making crosses when Russia launched its invasion of the Ukraine.

"We decided we wanted to do something," Miller said.

The crosses, which are meant to be placed in a yard, are free. Each comes with a one-page printout that includes a prayer for Ukraine and a brief story about an incident in Frankenmuth, Michigan, where people rallied around the Christian cross.

"People want to rally around something in Ukraine," Miller said. "We don't want to wane away from the responsibility we all have to one another."

East Jordan Methodist Church Administrative Council Board Chairperson Kevin Deets is the one who cuts the wood for the crosses. Others then help assemble them.

"We're very surprised at the amount of crosses we've been able to give out," said Deets, who uses leftover wood he has from his woodworking business. "I've got a sense that the work we put in is not for nothing. I don't mind doing work if it's fruitful, and it seems to be, so I'm happy to do it."

More than 300 crosses have been picked up, Miller said. They plan to continue making and offering the crosses "until people get tired of taking them," he said.

"It's like feeding the hungry and tired," Miller said. "You feed until the hungry is gone."

East Jordan Methodist Church is at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling. It's at the corner of Polo and Pilgrim roads.

