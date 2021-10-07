 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Northbound I-55 in McLean County closed

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A portion of northbound Interstate 55 is closed because of a sinkhole.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said northbound traffic is being routed to the US-66 frontage road. Northbound lanes from McLean to Shirley are closed. 

Meet the Central Illinois homecoming royalty members

1 of 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News