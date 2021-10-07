Northbound I-55 in McLean County closed

BLOOMINGTON — A portion of northbound Interstate 55 is closed because of a sinkhole.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said northbound traffic is being routed to the US-66 frontage road. Northbound lanes from McLean to Shirley are closed.
