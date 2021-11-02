 Skip to main content
Normal Lions Club to host food drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal Lions Club quarterly drive-up and drop-off food drive is planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Center for Hope Outreach Ministry, 14940 Old Colonial Road, Bloomington.

The event benefits Center for Hope. 

Food items being accepted include boxed potatoes, boxed or bagged pasta, boxed helper meals, Rice-A-Roni, macaroni and cheese, canned/evaporated milk, gravy mix/corn muffin mix, canned cranberries, cake mixes, flour and sugar, canned meats, canned vegetables, canned/bagged soups, snack crackers, and cash or gift cards for holiday meats.

Household items being accepted include aluminum baking pans, disposable face masks, cleaning/sanitizing supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, dish detergent, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dental supplies, deodorant, bath soap/shower gel, feminine pads/tampons, diapers size 4, 5 or 6, baby wipes and shaving supplies. 

Call 309-481-3133 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

