No one should pay for COVID-19 test, Illinois officials warn

NAPERVILLE — The proliferation of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites is raising alarms in Naperville and across the state, causing county and state official to warn residents to be cautious.

At a recent Naperville City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Chirico said he's seen big banners advertising free COVID-19 tests along Route 59 and Ogden Avenue, and he questions the legitimacy of some of the sites.

In one instance, Chirico said he saw a line of cars waiting. "There's a guy out there with the garbage can. I'm like this just doesn't look like professional," he said.

During an online town hall discussion hosted Monday by the DuPage County Health Equity and Access Response Team, Naperville resident and Equity in Health Advisors Network president and CEO Janice Guider said she's heard of centers that were charging people as much as $300 for a test.

State and county leaders say no one should have to pay for a COVID-19 test.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a news release said as the number of people affected by the omicron variant continue to rise, so do questions about testing sites and price gouging.

Raoul recommends those in need of a COVID-19 test first check out a state-sponsored site, which can be found by visiting websites operated by Illinois Department of Public Health or the health departments in DuPage or Will counties.

Individuals also can contact their health care provider for guidance.

Chris Hoff, director of community health resources for the DuPage County Health Department, during the town hall said people should visit testing facilities where they feel comfortable and that provide high quality service.

"If you're somewhere that's telling you that you must pay, you absolutely have the option to find another test site," Hoff said.

For individuals who don't have insurance, Hoff said providers have ways to get reimbursed for tests without charging the patient. "You do not have to pay for testing and should not be paying significant amount money out of pocket to be tested," he said.

Raoul said testing sites often will ask for insurance information or for a state-issued ID so they can bill insurance companies or seek reimbursement from a federal fund.

If an individual feels uncomfortable providing such information, the attorney general encourages people to ask to obtain the test without it.

Raoul said being asked to pay out of pocket is a red flag.

The warning about testing sites comes as Naperville and Edward Hospital in Naperville hit all-time COVID-19 records this week.

Naperville's COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday showed 4,810 cases, the highest ever reported and one-fifth of 25,399 total cases since the pandemic started in April 2020.

The same day, Edward Hospital was treating 122 patients with COVID-19, up from the Jan. 5 peak of 120.

Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Edward's medical director of infection control and prevention, during the town hall said since January, 60% of the patients admitted for COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 40% are vaccinated.

"But they look different than the unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients admitted for COVID tend to be older," Pinsky said.

He said average age of vaccinated individuals admitted is 71, compared to the unvaccinated who are on average age 57.

Even though they're older, vaccinated people, he said, are less often admitted with pneumonia that requires oxygen.

Pinsky said only a third require oxygen, and those on oxygen tend to average about 80 years old, are immunocompromised or have not had their booster.

Whereas 71% of unvaccinated admissions need oxygen, he said.

The best way to prevent being admitted to the hospital, Pinsky said, is to get vaccinated and follow that up with boosters when appropriate.

"I can tell you that we're not really seeing patients who are boostered get admitted with severe COVID-19," Pinsky said.

