‘No Kids Die in the Chi’ march urges action on gun violence

CHICAGO - A small march on the South Side Friday aimed to draw attention to the growing number of Chicago children who have been shot amid a pandemic surge in gun violence.

About 30 people participated in the “No Kids Die in the Chi” march that ran along 79th Street for about a mile from the Dan Ryan Expressway to Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. The demonstration was organized by several community organizations, including Violence Interrupters, House of Hope Foundation and Hug a Child Make a Change.

The group of peaceful demonstrators chanted “Let them live!” as children, community organizers and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis marched as passing cars honked in support.

“It’s easy to get behind ‘no more guns,’ ” said Shawn Childs, an event organizer. “We’re here to tell children they do have a future.”

Through Dec. 26, 415 children ages 17 and under had been shot in Chicago this year, a more than 50% increase since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

The city was approaching 800 homicides for the year, the most in decades. Through Dec. 25, 793 people had been killed, 106 of them 19 years old or younger.

The majority of those younger residents were Black and male. For the most part, they died on the West and South sides.

In Chatham alone, four people 19 years old or younger have died this year.

Holding neon signs that read, “Let me be 12,” “Wait, we were just walking,” and “Let us graduate,” the marchers drew stares and cellphones recorded from curious passersby. Others came out of nail and hair salons, to wave, nod or just watch.

“Children learn what they live,” Davis said in a news conference before the march, saying stricter gun regulations could stem the flow of illegal guns.

Tio Hardiman, a longtime anti-violence advocate, said the organizers wanted to draw particular attention to the Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods because of the uptick in shootings the neighborhoods have experienced during the pandemic.

“There have been a lot of shootings and homicides in these areas,” said Hardiman, founder and executive director of Violence Interrupters. “We are raising our voices right before the new year to get the message out that there can be no more killing of kids in Chicago.”

Vladimir Thompson, with the House of Hope, was among those chanting for peace and calling for an end to children dying in crossfire.

“I challenge all adults right now. Step up and save your block.” Thompson said. “Save your next-door neighbor.”

Jose Martinez said he participated in the march to stand behind the call to action for better role models in the community.

“We’ve got 10, 11-year-olds carjacking,” said Martinez, who lives in Humboldt Park and said he lost a 17-year-old son to gang violence more than two decades ago.

In the latest bid to stem the city’s surging crime, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Thursday he plans to increase the number of homicide and violent crime detectives, bringing their “too high” caseload of about 5.5 each down to three cases per detective.

Nationwide, gun violence has led to an increasing number of child deaths, with experts pointing to the effects of the pandemic, easy access to guns and disputes ending too often with gunfire.

In 2019, the U.S. had 991 gun violence deaths among people ages 17 or younger, according to the website Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources.

As of Friday morning, the number of children killed in 2021 stood at 1,523 with more than 4,000 people age 17 or younger injured in incidents of gun violence.

In Chicago, 415 children ages 17 and under have been shot in Chicago this year through Dec. 26, up from 367 in 2020, according to statistics kept by the Police Department, which does not include shootings on the city’s interstates. So far this year, 55 people ages 17 and under have been killed, according to CPD, the same number as in 2020.

In 2019, the number of children ages 17 and under shot was 272 and the number killed was 38, as of late December that year.

At one point, Friday’s march paused for a moment of silence for the scores of children shot and killed in the city this year.

“There’s too much death,” said Shalanda McCray said, whose sister led the crowd to bow their heads. “Too many kids.”

Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Gorner and Bill Ruthhart contributed.

