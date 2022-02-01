No injuries in Alton fire Monday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALTON — No injuries were reported in an Alton house fire Monday morning.

Alton firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Viewland Street in Alton where a resident reported fire and smoke in the attic of the wood-framed house. Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in the attic; salvage tarps were brought into the home to protect it as much as possible during the overhaul of the attic to make sure all of the fire was out.

A female resident escaped the house with her dog. Firefighters also removed a guinea pig in a glass tank from the house; the pet was unharmed.

Electrical service to the house was disconnected. The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.

