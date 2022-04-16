Next of kin sought for unclaimed remains to be entombed in Kane County service

ST. CHARLES — The Kane County coroner will entomb 40 unclaimed cremated remains at a memorial service next month.

Coroner Rob Russell is spreading the word about the unclaimed remains in hopes that next of kin will claim them before the non-denominational service, set for 10 a.m. May 27 at North Cemetery in St. Charles.

This will be the fifth such memorial service in nine years held by the coroner, something he began after he found unclaimed remains of 47 people in a storage unit when he took office in 2012. Six of those original remains were reunited with their families, some from as far away as Australia.

St. Charles Township officials at the time offered an empty tomb that had already been paid for to the coroner for use for unclaimed remains. The first service to entomb unclaimed remains in Kane County was held in 2013.

The number of unclaimed remains has increased in recent years, Russell said. Between 2019 and 2022, the coroner's office dealt with more unclaimed remains to entomb than during the six years between 2013 and 2019, he said.

"People are not claiming their family members," Russell said.

He said the "staff does the best job possible to contact next of kin, but some people simply refuse to claim their family members. We cannot force them. Sometimes, the deceased have no surviving family. I believe it is our responsibility to provide a dignified final resting place for these unclaimed individuals."

The Kane County Coroner's Office is asking the public's help in identifying the next of kin for the 40 remains. Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 630-232-3535.

The names and dates of death of those to be entombed at the May service are: Susan Elizabeth Visser, died Aug. 20, 2016; David Media Ceja Castellanos, died May 6, 2019; Duane Gene Ackmann, died July 8, 2019; Robert Randal Labisoniere, died Aug. 26, 2019; Alfred G. Brauch, died Sept. 20, 2019; Lois Johnson, died Dec. 21, 2019; Ricardo O. Bruce, died Dec. 25, 2019; Joseph Peter Rizzo, died Dec. 25, 2019; Gary Michael Kursaitis, died Jan. 30, 2020; Zoraida Laureano, died Feb. 10, 2020; Guy Mario Way, died March 7, 2020; Joe Duane Craig, died March 29, 2020; Emmett L. Hill, died April 2, 2020; Lorrie A. Moore, died April 17, 2020; Gordon Thompson, died May 9, 2020; Gregory Rossi, died June 9, 2020; Charlie Casillas, died July 10, 2020; Richard Tamme, died July 15, 2020; Phil Edwin Dierschow, died July 30, 2020; Eulalio Nieves, died Aug. 1, 2020; Avadhani Mallela, died Aug. 13, 2020; Gerald Guss, died Dec. 2, 2020; John Charles Paulauski III, died Dec. 11, 2020; James J. Bell, died Dec. 30, 2020; and Margaret Rust, died Dec. 31, 2020.

Also, Robert David Warburton, died Jan. 8, 2021; Roger L. Barnes, died Feb. 1, 2021; Lois Butcher, died April 4, 2021; Derrick Witcher, died April 13, 2021; Kenneth Brian Kapusta, died July 14, 2021; Paul Bolliger, died Aug. 29. 2021; James Sodt, died Sept. 3, 2021; Valerie Cole, died Sept. 5, 2021; Thomas Gilmer Frost, died Sept. 28, 2021; Regina Tosco, died Oct. 18, 2021; Edward L. Anderson, died Nov. 6, 2021; John H. Olsen, died Nov. 12, 2021; and Jerry Richards, died Nov. 24, 2021.

Older remains found by police in Kane County include Calvin Gilkey, died Oct. 29, 2013, and Everet Lloyd "Jack" Knabb, died Sept. 2, 2000.

