Newborn baby found dead in duffle bag near Chicago fire station, police say

CHICAGO - The body of a newborn male baby was found early Saturday morning in a duffle bag in Near North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The bag was discovered about 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street, police said.

According to a law enforcement source, the baby was found in a duffle bag outside a firehouse.

Larry Merritt, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said a firehouse crew discovered the bag covered in snow Saturday morning when they went out to shovel.

The Abandoned Newborn Infant Protection Act, gives the families of newborn babies legal protection from prosecution if they bring a child to a police station, firehouse or hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner and Area 3 detectives were investigating.

The scientists who created the atomic bomb were awed and frightened by the power they had unleashed. So they created a symbol to warn the world of nuclear confrontation. That symbol, the Doomsday Clock, turns 75 this month, reported The Chicago Tribune.

Many of the claims and statistics related in her letter and repeated at a press conference earlier this month are misleading — and some are simply inaccurate, the ChicagoTribune has found after examining the cases highlighted by the mayor.

