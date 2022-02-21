New project enlists 'citizen scientists' to help find river otters, once nearly extinct in Illinois

TINLEY PARK — Chris Anchor was walking the banks of Plum Creek in the southeastern corner of Cook County when he spotted tracks in the mud that completely surprised him.

Just a few years after the Forest Preserves of Cook County made him the district's first wildlife biologist in its 40 years as an entity, he was helping out that day in 1991 with an Illinois Department of Natural Resources effort to catalog wildlife along the state's waterways.

Anchor expected to find traces of raccoons and beavers, an occasional muskrat, and even a native mink. That's when he saw the unexpected tracks.

"It was obvious there had been an otter there," he said. "We got really excited.

"I happened to be there when a new animal was appearing in the region. It was a wonderful thing to be a part of."

Otters weren't technically new to the area, but they'd not been common in a long, long time. Once heavily hunted by fur trappers, river otters in Illinois gained state protection in the 1920s and their population numbered fewer than 100 by the 1970s, according to an IDNR report. None of those were reported in Cook County, until Anchor's discovery in 1991.

His find was followed by a phone call from angry people who lived in homes surrounding a small fishing hole along Burnham Avenue in unincorporated Chicago Heights, not far from Plum Creek.

"That otter got out of the creek and got into that pond and just cleaned it out," Anchor said. "The landowners were absolutely furious. ... They wanted me to retrieve my otter and put it back in the forest preserve."

River otters historically were easy prey for fur trappers, hence their near complete exit from Illinois in the 1800s. But they're very difficult to catch if you don't want to hurt them, Anchor said, because "they are so crazy, so wound up, so excitable that you have to be very, very careful when you restrain them so they are not in a position to get hurt. That's a challenge."

So when he returned to try to roust it from the Burnham Avenue fishing hole, he had no more success than the fish had against that particular otter, which likely moved on to more fertile hunting grounds.

A few years later, the IDNR began an earnest effort to reintroduce river otters to the state, trading 75 wild turkeys to Kentucky in 1994 for 50 wild river otters that had originated in Louisiana. By 1997, more turkey trades as well as some outright purchases resulted in the release of nearly 350 river otters in central and western Illinois, and a downstate population had been reestablished.

Meanwhile, Anchor went about his biologist business in Cook County, keeping tabs on the district's wildlife and increasingly focusing on coyotes after reports and concerns about the animals started flowing in.

He captured about 40 coyotes in the Chicago area in the 1980s and '90s and outfitted them with radio transmitters in an effort to learn more about them.

"We thought they were lost," he said. "We thought they were wayward animals. We would collar them and then put them in the most remote areas of Cook County, where there was agriculture and they could stay away from people if they wanted to. What we found out was in every single case, bar none, every animal went right back to where we caught them, or died trying to get there.

"We knew we had coyotes in the forest preserves. What we didn't know is that we had coyotes living among us, in the neighborhoods, and they were doing very strange things compared to their rural counterparts."

That realization was the genesis of the Urban Coyote Research Project, an effort to track the Chicago area's coyote population and map their movements using tagging and electronic tracking as well as reports from "citizen scientists" — hikers and outdoors enthusiasts who reported sightings to a central database. Over about 20 years, the project paid off in a comprehensive look at our coyote neighbors.

Most studies last a year or three, Anchor said, or the duration of a graduate student's availability.

"Then you're done. What you end up with is a stochastic snapshot of what's going on out there," he said. "If this study had ended ... there would have been huge holes in the Chicago metropolitan area where there were no coyotes. That wasn't because there were no coyotes there, that was because we didn't have a collar on members of that family group."

Instead, they discovered coyotes are everywhere.

"It doesn't matter where you live — in the Loop or in Steger or South Holland or Barrington or Arlington Heights. You live in a territory of a family group of coyotes, and the vast majority of them are never noticed by the public," he said. "We had absolutely no idea that was going on."

These days, Anchor has transmitters on 20 species animals he's trapped in Cook County preserves, because "it's the only way you find out what's going on."

By the 2010s, river otters had started showing up in Cook County forest preserves, possibly descended from the downstate turkey trade otters, or even the Burnham Avenue fish poacher. In 2015, Anchor managed to trap one at Sand Ridge Nature Center in South Holland and have Brookfield Zoo veterinarians surgically implant a transmitter.

The surgery was necessary, as "you can't put a collar on an otter because it has no neck," he said.

The process was repeated with five other otters in the next few years, and it's paid off in showing that river otters are likely much more prevalent in the Chicago area than anyone thought.

"They are so good at concealing themselves," Anchor said. "We'll go out to see an otter with a transmitter and know they're in a clump of bulrush or cattail, or in a muskrat lodge, and we can sit there hour after hour and never see them. We know they're there, then they leave and are out hunting and we still don't see them."

In one case, he said, an otter invaded a muskrat lodge, killed and ate all of its occupants, and wintered there, hunting for fish under 10 inches of ice and bringing its prey back to the lodge where there was shelter and oxygen.

"If you walk by, you would have no idea there was an otter there," he said. "There were no tracks, no latrine, no middens, none of the classic indicators that an otter was in residence."

The Sand Ridge otter was a "fascinating animal," Anchor said.

"He stayed there for a year, and in those little ponds, he ate every fish, every clam, every crawfish, and he was down to eating invertebrates — giant water beetles," he said. "Then he ducked into the Little Calumet and Des Plaines River and headed west. It turned out he was a male, and he found a group of females down by Romeoville, then found a group of females up by Goose Lake by Black Partridge Preserve in Lemont, and he would come visit with the ladies up north and then visit with the ladies down south. And that's where he lived until the transmitter went dead.

"Wouldn't you love to know how he ended up in the ponds of Sand Ridge? And more importantly how did he figure out how to get to the females 15 or 20 miles away? It's things like that — there's so much we don't know."

And so the Urban Otter Research Project was born. Modeled on the Urban Coyote Research Project, it kicked off at the beginning of the year.

Zach Hahn, a graduate student from Ohio State University, was brought in to get the project up and running, and he's spent the last month and a half setting up trail cameras in likely otter locations as well as putting out the call for anyone using the forest preserves to report sightings of river otters.

Already, he said, there's been one verified otter sighting from a citizen scientist in the Palos Preserves near the Cal Sag Channel.

"It's going to be fascinating to see how they've adapted to an urbanized location," said Hahn, a Louisiana native whose base of operations for the otter project is in Dundee. "It's a great underdog story. They're adapting to the urbanization that once drove them out. This could be a new hub for otters."

Even as a newcomer, Hahn said the otter population here bodes well for everything that lives in the Chicago area. Except, perhaps the fish and other creatures they like to eat.

"That the population is increasing, and they're choosing to use Chicago's waterways, it's a great sign for our conservation efforts here," he said.

"And the support has been overwhelmingly positive. People are excited about river otters and want to see them, and mostly they're happy to learn they are here."

They're even bringing joy even to a seasoned pro like Anchor.

"When I started in 1987, I thought the diversity of animals I'd be working with over the course of my career would be going down," he said. "And in fact it has gone up. Here I am working with otters."

