Netflix is testing a paid account-sharing feature. Here's what U.S. users need to know

Netflix announced Wednesday it would be testing new features to monetize password-sharing in three countries. How much more will subscribers pay to share accounts, and where is Netflix first testing the feature?

Where is Netflix testing the password-sharing model?

The company announced it would be rolling out two features over the next few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. The change will end the widely practiced ability to freely share accounts with people who do not reside in the same household.

The features include:

—Add an extra member: Standard and premium subscribers will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people outside of the household. The sub accounts will each have their own login and password, along with personalized recommendations and a profile.

—Profile transfers: basic, standard and premium subscribers can move existing duplicate profiles to sub accounts or new accounts. The transferring profile's viewing history, "My List" and personalized recommendations will be preserved.

How much will users have to pay to share accounts?

Creation of each of the two possible sub accounts will cost 2,380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

According to Netflix, this change is being tested because inter-household account-sharing is "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

The company wrote that its employees will be working to understand the utility of these features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru before implementing them in any other countries.

How could Netflix enforce this?

This time last year, Netflix tested a way to limit password sharing by requiring users to authenticate their use of the account with an email or text code, Business Insider reported.

Users were prompted to enter the code by a message that said, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." The test was only conducted on TVs.

