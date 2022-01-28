 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 300 flights canceled as snow belts Chicago area

O'Hare International Airport

Passengers move through Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport on June 29, 2021, in Chicago.

 JOHN J. KIM, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

CHICAGO — Nearly 300 flights arriving in or departing from Chicago-area airports were canceled Friday amid a winter storm that dumped as much as 8 inches of snow on the region.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said 260 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 32 at Midway Airport as of nearly 5 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported.

Some parts of Chicago and surrounding suburbs saw over 8 inches of snowfall Friday as lake effect snow continues to fall across the area.

Parts of Chicago and Cook County remained under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday as lake effect snow continues to fall across the area..

