Navy Pier adds September fireworks, announces fall events

CHICAGO — Navy Pier fireworks will continue past Labor Day for the first time this year, with shows at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and 18, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The Pier also announced fall events including Moonlight Movies, a weekly outdoor movie series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Polk Bros Park, starting Sept. 8 with a back-to-school theme. Films include “School of Rock,” “Election,” “Weird Science” and “High School Musical.”

Chi-Soul Fest is Sept. 10-11 to present guests with music at the Navy Pier Beer Garden and Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns. Performers include the Corner Series featuring Oliv Blu and Nola Ade with band LeftJones, Danielle Juhre, Cole DeGenova, Tamarie T. and Thee Elektra Company.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will host a free outdoor screening of “Othello: The Remix,” filmed at Shakespeare’s Globe in London; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in Polk Bros Park.

Skyline Session performances will continue along the South Dock every Friday and Sunday in October.

Pier Pumpkin Lights is back for the month of October with more than a thousand pumpkins on display. Navy Pier will also host Halloween Family Fun Days on Saturdays from Oct. 9 to 30, with costume contests, scavenger hunts, Halloween-themed movies and more, including trick-or-treating Oct. 30.

Fall events conclude with “Sequence Ch!cago,” presented over nine Saturdays in October and November with Chicago musicians and artisans in the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion.

More at navypier.org.

