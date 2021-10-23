National Railroad Hall of Fame on hold in Illinois

GALESBURG — Fifteen years after plans for a $60 million National Railroad Hall of Fame visitor attraction off Interstate 74 were first announced, the project is now envisioned as a smaller facility adjacent to the Galesburg Amtrak station with a $7.7 million fundraising goal.
Due to fundraising challenges related to location and the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRRHOF capital campaign, which had secured commitments of around $5.5 million as of last year, is currently on hold — and organizers are now deciding whether to move forward with a building at all.
Julie King, executive director of the NRRHOF, said as the pandemic abates, the organization will decide how to proceed.
"The NRRHOF's capital campaign committee is assessing whether the time is right to resume efforts to create a visitor attraction or whether the organization can be equally effective and more fiscally sustainable without a building," King said.
King said if the group determines that building is not the best course, the NRRHOF will continue to create programming that celebrates railroading and work to bring economic benefit to the community through events, such as railroad-themed festivals, conferences and traveling exhibits.
"We expect this decision to be made in the next several months," King said.
Beginning in the early 1990s over breakfast meetings, a group of city leaders began pondering ways to improve Galesburg.
The concept for the National Railroad Hall of Fame — a large-scale visitor attraction honoring Galesburg's rail history and the industry at large — came out of those gatherings.
"The project had been conceived by a small group of local volunteers, and while the word 'national' was in the organization's title, it was anything but," King said.
Organizers began inducting people into the hall of fame in 2002.
After securing recognition from the city, county, and state, NRRHOF founder Bob Bondi worked for more than a decade to gain congressional recognition for Galesburg as the official site of the NRRHOF.
Congress formally recognized the NRRHOF through a resolution passed on Oct. 8, 2003, and the Senate passed its resolution on April 28, 2004 — a few months before Galesburg's Maytag factory would close its doors.
The organization's board set ambitious goals over the next few years, King said.
Those goals included gaining notoriety across the rail industry, elevating the induction process to a recognized, peer-reviewed honor and building a visitor attraction in Galesburg to tell the stories of American railroading.
"Today, the organization has succeeded in meeting its goals on the national level while facing challenges in bringing a visitor center to our community," King said.
In February 2006, plans for a $60 million bricks-and-mortar NRRHF visitor attraction were announced to the public in a Register-Mail exclusive.
The early vision was to situate the building near Interstate 74, with a location secured at Kiwanis Park, and organizers believed it could attract 200,000 visitors to Galesburg a year.
King said the promise of building a facility to complement Galesburg's existing visitor attractions and generate additional tourism dollars drove the NRRHOF's local fundraising effort of 2006.
Approximately $1.5 million was raised locally in that early campaign.
King said those private donations launched the project, funding philanthropic and economic feasibility studies, securing fundraising and planning counsel and supporting exhibit design and architectural plans.
"The NRRHOF board is grateful for the generous, early support of this community that launched the project and enabled the organization to achieve the national footing necessary for long-term growth," King said.
In February 2008, two years after the initial plans were announced — and at the start of the Great Recession — the project was scaled back and re-envisioned.
Instead of a $60 million facility near the interstate, it would be a smaller, $30 million building located downtown.
Organizers believed it could still attract 160,000 visitors to Galesburg a year.
After completing a master plan for the building, the NRRHOF launched a national capital campaign in 2014, with the majority of donors having ties to the railroad industry — and King said initial results were encouraging.
With that initial success, organizers said in 2017 they would break ground on the project in 2019.
"Generous six- and seven-figure gifts were received, but by 2017 fundraising efforts stalled short of the goal," King said.
The NRRHOF then shifted the focus to other parts of its mission.
"The decision was made to pause the capital campaign and focus on creating programming to raise additional awareness and cultivate engagement among the donor community," King said.
King said NRRHOF programming — both online and live — expanded significantly over the next two years.
An oral history archive entitled "Spirit of the Railroaders" includes video interviews with industry leaders. Other programming covers topics from whistlestop campaigning to women in railroading along with detailed educational resources.
King said the increased visibility paid off, with online traffic to the oral history archive increasing 700% and teacher resources emerging as the most frequently visited section of the NRRHOF website.
Also over the last couple of years, the NRRHOF tripled membership on its industry advisory panel, which is made up of railroad executives, authors and scholars.
"These individuals steer the project, offer expert advice on programming, fund operations and make up the lead donors to the capital campaign," King said.
In late 2019, after two years of focusing on programming, the 20-member advisory panel decided it was time to start thinking about a building again.
The advisory panel's recommendation in late 2019 was to again rescale the size of the NRRHOF visitor attraction and to restart the stalled capital campaign.
The project — to be located next to the Amtrak station — was redesigned in early 2020 with a $7.7 million fundraising target to include a building, exhibits, operating reserve, endowment and owner's contingency.
Then, the pandemic hit, and fundraising efforts were once again put on hold.
"Events of that year directly impacted commitments to the hall of fame as two large donors either paused giving or turned their focus to fundamental human needs such as food and housing," King said.
King said the national supporters have funded the last six years of NRRHOF operations and established a building fund.
"At the same time, the NRRHOF has encountered significant fundraising challenges related to location," King said. "Some in the industry would prefer to see the project located in a major city like Chicago that is served by all the nation's Class 1 railroads."
Some of the $5.5 million in pledges to the NRRHOF will also need to be confirmed post-pandemic, King said.
"Regardless of how the project evolves, Galesburg will always be the home of the National Railroad Hall of Fame," King said.
Cardinals 2021 report card: Pitchers were solid at the top
Adam Wainwright
For several weeks he was on his own as the team’s only reliable starter. Wainwright (17-7, 3.05 ERA) ranked among the sport’s top starting pitchers while turning 40 years old this season. He ranked second in the majors in victories and third in innings pitched (206 ½ innings) while barely topping 90 miles per hour with his fastball. Then he capped his season with a brilliant effort in the wild card game.
Grade: A
Giovanny Gallegos
For most of the season he was an elite set-up reliever. Then he replaced Alex Reyes as the closer at the end of August and handled that job with aplomb. Gallegos (6-5, 3.02 ERA, 24 holds, 14 saves) inherited 25 runners and allowed just three to score. He pitched 73 times, so some occasional rough outings — like his eight blown saves — were inevitable.
Grade: A
Jack Flaherty
Before, between and after injuries he was excellent this season – 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts. But when he popped his oblique muscle the rotation crumbled and the team collapsed. After making just 26 starts the last two seasons, Flaherty must re-establish durability to regain his standing as one of the sport’s top pitching talents.
Grade: A
Luis Garcia
Garcia (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 12 holds, two saves) repaid the Cardinals handsomely for rescuing him from his Triple-A exile. With Gallegos moving into the closer’s role, Garcia stepped into higher leverage set-up work and helped stabilize the bullpen down the stretch. In August he worked 15 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just six hits and three walks.
Grade: A
T.J. McFarland
The Cardinals’ cattle call for pitching help found another gem with McFarland. He finished 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 38 appearances. He held left-handed hitters to a .167 batting average and a .496 OPS. His 62.3 percent ground-ball rate made him a popular choice to come into games with men on base. McFarland inherited 25 runners and allowed eight to score.
Grade: A
Kodi Whitley
His season was derailed at the end of May by back spasms. He rebuilt his strength at Memphis and by season’s end he was earning high-leverage opportunities for the Cardinals. Whitley struck out 27 batters and walked 12 in 25 innings while posting a 2.49 ERA. Opponents hit .172 against him with a .497 OPS. But he allowed seven of his 16 inherited runners to score.
Grade: A-
Jon Lester
After this veteran left-hander arrived from Washington in a trade for outfielder Lane Thomas, he helped save the season. Lester went 4-1 with a 4.36 ERA in 12 starts after going 5-6 with a 5.02 ERA for the Nationals. The Cardinals won seven of his starts and he allowed two runs or fewer seven times. His winning pedigree and tough-minded approach strengthened the team’s make-up.
Grade: B
Ryan Helsley
Max effort pitching takes a toll and Helsley became another victim of that. He threw gas for 51 outings before shutting down with elbow and knee injuries. He finished 6-4 with one save, 10 holds and a 4.56 ERA. He walked 27 batters and threw seven wild pitches in 47 1/3 innings, but he allowed just four of his 31 inherited runners to score.
Grade: B
J.A. Happ
Like his fellow lefty Lester, he helped stabilize the reeling rotation. Happ arrived before the deadline from the Minnesota Twins in a trade for scatter-armed pitcher John Gant. He made 11 starts for the Cardinals and they won seven of them. He went 5-2 with a 4.00 ERA in those starts and he was 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five August starts. Given his 6.77 ERA this season as a Twin, Happ exceeded expectations.
Grade: B-
Wade LeBlanc
This veteran left-hander was on the first wave of reinforcements who arrived to rescue the pitching staff. LeBlanc’s season ended prematurely due to an elbow injury, but he chipped in with four relief appearances and eight starts. The Cardinals won four of those starts while pulling out of their June swoon. He finished 0-1 with a 3.61 ERA.
Grade: B-
Jake Woodford
After riding the Memphis shuttle and serving mostly as a mop-up reliever this season, Woodford (3-4, 3.99 ERA) did a solid job filling a rotation hole. In his final six appearances of the season, including five starts, he was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA. He didn’t work more than 5 1/3 innings in those five starts, but the Cardinals won four of them.
Grade: C+
Alex Reyes
His bottom line looks fine: 10-8, 29 saves, 3.24 ERA. Reyes overcame a litany of injuries to realize the potential he flashed all the way back in 2016. He did a stellar job closing for much of the season and he helped in his middle relief role during the team’s late push. But his downturn in July (1-2, 5.40 ERA) and August (0-3, 7.84 ERA) weakened the bullpen and his season ended badly with his playoff failure against the Dodgers.
Grade: C+
Justin Miller
He struggled with the Washington Nationals earlier this season, allowing five runs in just three innings, but he did OK here. Between injuries, Miller went 1-0 with one save and a 4.50 ERA in 18 appearances. He walked five batters and hit two others in 16 innings, which qualified as pinpoint control on this team. Miller inherited 12 runners and only two scored.
Grade: C+
Genesis Cabrera
When he was on, Cabrera was one of the sport’s toughest relievers. When he was off, his pitches veered every which way. Cabrera (4-5, 3.73 ERA, 28 holds, three blown saves) walked 36 batters and hit five others in 70 innings. He inherited 43 runners and allowed 17 to score. By the end of the season he was hindered by a persistent fingernail issue.
Grade: C
Kwang-hyun Kim
His struggle with back issues undercut his ability to eat innings in the starting rotation, which is what the team needed from him. Kim went 7-7 with a 3.46 ERA in 21 starts and six relief appearances while giving the Cardinals a different look with his left-handed finesse. But he failed to complete five innings in 10 of his starts and he finished the season in long relief after the team upgraded its rotation.
Grade: C
Miles Mikolas
His comeback from arm and then shoulder injuries came in fits and starts. Overall Mikolas was 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA in nine starts. He pitched five or more innings in his last five starts and the Cardinals won three of them. But he allowed five homers in those last five starts as he failed to locate pitches as consistently as he did during his breakout 2018 season.
Grade: C-
Andrew Miller
He earned plaudits for his leadership in the bullpen, which leaned heavily on young hurlers for much of the season. But a $12 million reliever he was not. Miller was relegated to low-leverage work once the team finally got on track. In 36 innings he allowed 41 hits and posted a 4.75 ERA. He walked 16 batters and hit five others. On the plus side, he allowed just four of 16 inherited runners to score.
Grade: D
Johan Oviedo
His high-end talent was evident again this season, but the Cardinals stunted his development by exposing him to repeated failure. In one relief appearance and then 13 starts, Oviedo went 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA. Then he went down to Memphis and finished 1-6 with a 6.29 ERA in one relief appearance and 12 starts. Will he be able to restore his confidence?
Grade: D+
Seth Elledge
He got one more chance to provide bullpen depth and he struggled. For the second straight year Elledge faced 52 batters and allowed six runs in 11 ⅔ innings for a 4.63 ERA. But that bottom line was deceiving this year because he allowed eight of his 10 inherited runners to score. Opponents hit .302 against him with an .869 OPS.
Grade: D-
John Gant
He got the opportunity he asked for, moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation for 21 starts. But he worked just 89 ⅔ innings in those starts while allowing 80 hits, 61 walks and four hit batters. A series of Houdini-caliber escapes kept his bottom line (5-11, 4.42 ERA) from getting too ugly. Ultimately the Cardinals gave up on him, though, trading him and his remaining year of arbitration eligibility to Minnesota for J.A. Happ.
Grade: D-
Junior Fernandez
Before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Fernandez once again failed to harness his raw power. He walked 15 batters and allowed 25 hits in 20 ⅔ innings over 18 outings. Fernandez posted a 5.66 ERA and allowed five of his eight inherited runners to score. He started this journey back in 2014 in the Dominican Summer League, so it’s fair to wonder how many more chances he will get.
Grade: D-
Carlos Martinez
He did his part to facilitate the June collapse by going 1-5 with a 10.87 ERA in six starts that month. He walked 19 batters and hit two others in 25 ⅔ innings. He allowed 31 runs on 35 hits during that span. Before suffering his season-ending thumb injury, Martinez offered a glimmer of hope while allowing just two runs in 9 ⅓ innings in his last two starts. But his bottom line (4-9, 6.23 ERA) will kick him into the open market as a free agent.
Grade: F
Tyler Webb
For 2 ½ seasons this lefty ranked among the team’s most reliable relievers. Then he lost command this season while walking 19 batters in 16 ⅓ innings. He often fell behind in the count, so opponents teed off on him for a .310 batting average and an .887 OPS. Webb and his 13.22 ERA were demoted to Triple-A Memphis in midseason, never to return.
Grade: F
Daniel Ponce de Leon
In two starts he allowed eight runs on nine hits (including two homers), five walks and two hit batters in just 6 ⅓ innings. De Leon was somewhat less terrible in relief (5.00 ERA in 22 appearances), but his injury-plagued run with the team ended ignominiously after a dugout run-in with Yadier Molina. His overall strikeouts-to-walks ratio of 24-to-22 added to this staff’s maddening wildness.
Grade: F
Jordan Hicks
His comeback from surgical repairs was short-lived. He made just 10 appearances — walking 10 batters and striking out 10 in 10 innings — before shutting down again due to elbow soreness. So Hicks went back to the drawing board before launching still another comeback, this time as a starting pitcher.
Grade: Incomplete
Dakota Hudson
Not all injury rehabilitations are the same. While Mikolas struggled to get back to 100%, Hudson returned on schedule to pitch big league innings before the season ended. In two outings he looked like a slimmed-down version of his best self. He walked just one batter and struck out six in 8 ⅔ innings in two outings. He allowed two runs on seven hits while penciling himself into the 2022 rotation.
Grade: Incomplete