National Railroad Hall of Fame on hold in Illinois

GALESBURG — Fifteen years after plans for a $60 million National Railroad Hall of Fame visitor attraction off Interstate 74 were first announced, the project is now envisioned as a smaller facility adjacent to the Galesburg Amtrak station with a $7.7 million fundraising goal.

Due to fundraising challenges related to location and the COVID-19 pandemic, the NRRHOF capital campaign, which had secured commitments of around $5.5 million as of last year, is currently on hold — and organizers are now deciding whether to move forward with a building at all.

Julie King, executive director of the NRRHOF, said as the pandemic abates, the organization will decide how to proceed.

"The NRRHOF's capital campaign committee is assessing whether the time is right to resume efforts to create a visitor attraction or whether the organization can be equally effective and more fiscally sustainable without a building," King said.

King said if the group determines that building is not the best course, the NRRHOF will continue to create programming that celebrates railroading and work to bring economic benefit to the community through events, such as railroad-themed festivals, conferences and traveling exhibits.

"We expect this decision to be made in the next several months," King said.

Beginning in the early 1990s over breakfast meetings, a group of city leaders began pondering ways to improve Galesburg.

The concept for the National Railroad Hall of Fame — a large-scale visitor attraction honoring Galesburg's rail history and the industry at large — came out of those gatherings.

"The project had been conceived by a small group of local volunteers, and while the word 'national' was in the organization's title, it was anything but," King said.

Organizers began inducting people into the hall of fame in 2002.

After securing recognition from the city, county, and state, NRRHOF founder Bob Bondi worked for more than a decade to gain congressional recognition for Galesburg as the official site of the NRRHOF.

Congress formally recognized the NRRHOF through a resolution passed on Oct. 8, 2003, and the Senate passed its resolution on April 28, 2004 — a few months before Galesburg's Maytag factory would close its doors.

The organization's board set ambitious goals over the next few years, King said.

Those goals included gaining notoriety across the rail industry, elevating the induction process to a recognized, peer-reviewed honor and building a visitor attraction in Galesburg to tell the stories of American railroading.

"Today, the organization has succeeded in meeting its goals on the national level while facing challenges in bringing a visitor center to our community," King said.

In February 2006, plans for a $60 million bricks-and-mortar NRRHF visitor attraction were announced to the public in a Register-Mail exclusive.

The early vision was to situate the building near Interstate 74, with a location secured at Kiwanis Park, and organizers believed it could attract 200,000 visitors to Galesburg a year.

King said the promise of building a facility to complement Galesburg's existing visitor attractions and generate additional tourism dollars drove the NRRHOF's local fundraising effort of 2006.

Approximately $1.5 million was raised locally in that early campaign.

King said those private donations launched the project, funding philanthropic and economic feasibility studies, securing fundraising and planning counsel and supporting exhibit design and architectural plans.

"The NRRHOF board is grateful for the generous, early support of this community that launched the project and enabled the organization to achieve the national footing necessary for long-term growth," King said.

In February 2008, two years after the initial plans were announced — and at the start of the Great Recession — the project was scaled back and re-envisioned.

Instead of a $60 million facility near the interstate, it would be a smaller, $30 million building located downtown.

Organizers believed it could still attract 160,000 visitors to Galesburg a year.

After completing a master plan for the building, the NRRHOF launched a national capital campaign in 2014, with the majority of donors having ties to the railroad industry — and King said initial results were encouraging.

With that initial success, organizers said in 2017 they would break ground on the project in 2019.

"Generous six- and seven-figure gifts were received, but by 2017 fundraising efforts stalled short of the goal," King said.

The NRRHOF then shifted the focus to other parts of its mission.

"The decision was made to pause the capital campaign and focus on creating programming to raise additional awareness and cultivate engagement among the donor community," King said.

King said NRRHOF programming — both online and live — expanded significantly over the next two years.

An oral history archive entitled "Spirit of the Railroaders" includes video interviews with industry leaders. Other programming covers topics from whistlestop campaigning to women in railroading along with detailed educational resources.

King said the increased visibility paid off, with online traffic to the oral history archive increasing 700% and teacher resources emerging as the most frequently visited section of the NRRHOF website.

Also over the last couple of years, the NRRHOF tripled membership on its industry advisory panel, which is made up of railroad executives, authors and scholars.

"These individuals steer the project, offer expert advice on programming, fund operations and make up the lead donors to the capital campaign," King said.

In late 2019, after two years of focusing on programming, the 20-member advisory panel decided it was time to start thinking about a building again.

The advisory panel's recommendation in late 2019 was to again rescale the size of the NRRHOF visitor attraction and to restart the stalled capital campaign.

The project — to be located next to the Amtrak station — was redesigned in early 2020 with a $7.7 million fundraising target to include a building, exhibits, operating reserve, endowment and owner's contingency.

Then, the pandemic hit, and fundraising efforts were once again put on hold.

"Events of that year directly impacted commitments to the hall of fame as two large donors either paused giving or turned their focus to fundamental human needs such as food and housing," King said.

King said the national supporters have funded the last six years of NRRHOF operations and established a building fund.

"At the same time, the NRRHOF has encountered significant fundraising challenges related to location," King said. "Some in the industry would prefer to see the project located in a major city like Chicago that is served by all the nation's Class 1 railroads."

Some of the $5.5 million in pledges to the NRRHOF will also need to be confirmed post-pandemic, King said.

"Regardless of how the project evolves, Galesburg will always be the home of the National Railroad Hall of Fame," King said.

