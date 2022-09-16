NASCAR is back to Illinois for the 2023 cup series. What to know about the race

MADISON — NASCAR officials confirmed Wednesday the World Wide Technology Raceway will host the second Enjoy Illinois 300 race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series June 4, 2023.

The start time will be announced later, the statement said, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Toyota 200 "will add to the weekend of racing and take the track on Saturday, June 3, 2023."

"The 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 was an incredible sold-out event, welcoming thousands of fans to our state and encouraging tourists to explore everything Illinois has to offer," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the release. "The power of NASCAR's Cup Series holds remarkable potential for the Metro East area to prosper and continue hosting America's best racing fans for years to come."

Officials also said World Wide Technology Raceway is the only venue in the U.S. to host the premier series for each of the country's three major racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and the National Hot Rod Association.

"Our inaugural race in June delivered a sold-out crowd and fantastic racing," Curtis Francois, WWTR owner and CEO said in the statement. "We are thrilled to have NASCAR return, along with our title and presenting sponsors — the Illinois Department of Tourism and TicketSmarter — to deliver another epic weekend of racing."

The first Enjoy Illinois 300 race at WWTR was held June 5. According to NASCAR's "inaugural event impact report," total weekend attendance topped 100,000 people.

"The Gateway Region, NASCAR, Curtis and the entire WWT Raceway team, the business community, and fans from 49 states made history with last year's Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Race. Together with the Confluence Music Festival and STEM activities for our youth, we will make St. Louis and Southwestern Illinois the place to be during race week again in 2023," David Steward, founder and chairman of World Wide Technology said in the statement.

The Rawlings Sports Business Management Department at Maryville University estimated the event will provide a $60 million annual economic boost.

World Wide Technology Raceway will also host the NHRA Midwest Nationals Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. As of Thursday afternoon, ticket prices ranged from $52 to $90 for an adult one-day ticket.