Naperville mayor estimates city will collect $1.7 million in sales tax from marijuana

Naperville marijuana shops generated roughly $1.7 million in sales tax revenue for the city in 2021, $700,000 more than budgeted, according to estimates from the mayor.

Because of the strong showing, Mayor Steve Chirico said he'd consider adding a fourth dispensary.

The sale of adult use marijuana in Illinois more than doubled from $669 million in 2020 to $1.38 billion in 2021.

Determining Naperville's share of the heavily taxed consumable has been a challenge for city officials when budgeting because the state does not provide municipalities with a detailed breakdown of sales tax revenue for marijuana sales, saying that to do so would be a breach of confidentiality.

"It'd be nice if we were actually given a breakout, but that's just not how it works," Chirico said.

But it is possible to extrapolate a ballpark amount by using available data, he said.

Given that Illinois' 109 dispensaries broke $1.3 billion mark for adult use cannabis sales for 2021, Naperville's three dispensaries likely contributed 2.75%, or about $35.8 million, he said.

Applying the city's cannabis tax rate of 4.75% to $35.8 million, Chirico calculated the city should clear at least $1.7 million in 2021.

"It's not exact science," he said. "You have to make a couple of assumptions, one of them being that we're average. But other than that, the numbers are pretty accurate."

The city budgeted $1 million in sales tax revenue from pot sales in 2021 and 2022.

Chirico said when the state legalized marijuana he saw the financial benefit for Naperville.

"A lot of people questioned it, didn't believe it was going to be as large as what we were predicting," he said.

By comparison, sales tax revenue generated by one Costco warehouse is about $2 million and all of Naperville's Downtown Business District is about $1.7 million, Chirico said.

Opponents say the revenue boon isn't worth the harm marijuana, which is illegal at the federal level, is causing to the community.

Kevin Coyne, founder of the political action committee Safe Suburbs USA and a former councilman, said public safety concerns have risen across the state and country and Naperville isn't immune.

Marijuana use often precedes of other harder, addictive drugs, Coyne said.

If the pot stores have contributed to public safety or health issues in even a marginal way, the revenue received from the dispensaries isn't worth the cost, he said.

"Is a million bucks worth that trade off? I would say that it's not," Coyne said. "I would say that any parent that has had a kid get addicted to drugs would say that it's not."

Chirico said fears that the dispensaries would create a crime wave never materialized.

"If you just look at the crime data, it's down. The only item that's actually up in the last couple years is internet crimes, and it's up a lot," he said.

In order to open a fourth shop in the city, the Naperville City Council would need to raise the current cap of three, the mayor said. Additionally, the locations available to a four dispensary business would be limited because of the restrictions in place, he said.

Those restrictions dictate that dispensaries cannot operate with a mile distance of each other and must be at least 1,000 feet from a primary or secondary school and 250 feet from a residential area.

Additionally, they can only operate in areas zoned for business or for office, commercial and institutional space and in districts created for industrial, health services, and research and development use.

"There are only couple of locations that would fit those criteria, and that's on Route 59 in south Naperville," Chirico said.

Both Bolingbrook and Plainfield, the communities to the south, do not allow the sale of marijuana. "That, for sure, would be a draw," he said.

