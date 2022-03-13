Names of 5 Illinois fire victims released, all were siblings

GARDEN PRAIRIE — A coroner's office has identified five people, including three children, who were killed last week in a fire at a farmhouse in rural northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
The Boone County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the fire victims as five siblings: Emanuel J. McConnaughay, 24; Elizabeth S.J. McConnaughay, 20; Danika G. Tatman, 14; Zophia L. Tatman, 13; and 9-year-old Aniela L. Tatman.
All five lived in the house outside the small Boone County town of Garden Prairie that caught fire early Monday morning. The emergency response was slowed by foul weather and an unmanned fire station, and by the time firefighters arrived the farmhouse about 15 miles south of the Wisconsin border it was engulfed in flames.
