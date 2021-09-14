Mwilambwe to take part in Paul Simon Policy Institute talk

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe is scheduled to join the Paul Simon Policy Institute at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 for a virtual conversation via Zoom.

Mwilambwe and Institute Director John Shaw will discuss how Bloomington is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, Mwilambwe's history-making career in local politics and the mayor's journey from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Illinois.

Mwilambwe served on the Bloomington City Council for 10 years and became the city's first Black mayor in April.

This program is part of the Institute's Meet the Mayor series of virtual conversations with mayors from Illinois communities.

Visit paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu for more information. Email questions to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.