JACKSONVILLE — Cases of mpox — a disease formerly known as monkeypox — are rising in the Chicago area, prompting health officials to renew calls for statewide vaccination ahead of summer.

There have been 24 cases confirmed in Illinois since March 24, as well as two probable cases.

Mpox is an infectious viral disease that causes a rash that forms blisters, fever and swollen lymph nodes in people. It can pose a serious threat, especially to children, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system.

Although infections since an outbreak in 2022 primarily have been among gay, bisexual, nonbinary and transgender people, anyone can be at-risk, regardless of sexual orientation, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"We are seeing an increase in mpox cases over the past month — a reminder that the threat of mpox is not over," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra said. "We are asking Illinoisans at-risk for mpox to take precautions to reduce their exposure and get vaccinated — either for the first time or to complete the two-dose course."

Cases still can occur in vaccinated people, according to Vohra, but symptoms usually are less severe.

Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - File Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022