Mountain lion spotted in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD — A mountain lion that state conversation officials say is trekking across west-central Illinois has made its latest appearance near Springfield.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources started tracking the male mountain lion Oct. 17.

"This by itself is a rare and exciting occurrence. Even more exciting is that we know where he came from," the agency said in a Facebook post.

The mountain lion was first captured in November by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and fitted with a tracking collar.

"The animal traveled through McDonough County, and IDNR has received credible evidence that he spent some time in Cass County," according to the post.

Illinois officials are working with their counterparts in Nebraska to monitor the mountain lion's journey through Illinois.

There have been just eight confirmed sightings of mountain lions in Illinois during the past 20 years.

About the same time officials began monitoring the cougar, one was hit and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.

Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870s due to habitat loss and over-harvest, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"Mountain lions, grey wolves and black bears were added to the list of protective species in Illinois in 2015," wildlife chief Mike Wefer told WJBC.com. "They may not legally be hunted, killed or harassed unless there is an imminent threat to a person or property."

Anyone who might encounter a mountain lion that does not flee is advised to stand tall, wave arms, throw stones or other objects and yell.

The animals can cover great distances.