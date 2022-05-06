Motorcycle deaths are up. Here's how Illinois drivers, bikers can stay safe

BELLEVILLE — Motorcycle fatalities have risen across the U.S. in recent years, and southwest Illinois has been no exception, with motorcyclists killed in collisions in the past month.

Two motorcyclists were killed April 22, when a motorist struck them as they waited at a stop sign in Steeleville, according to a police report. Another man from Godfrey lost control of his motorcycle on Seiler Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three are among the 15 motorcyclist fatalities in Illinois so far this year.

May is National Motorcyclist Safety Awareness Month, so we asked motorcycle safety advocates how motorists and bikers alike can promote safe roadways. Here's what they said.

How can automobile drivers protect motorcyclists?

AAA St. Louis spokesperson Nick Chabarria said one of the most important things motorists can do is take an extra moment to double check there is not a motorcycle in your path before changing lanes or turning.

"Drivers overestimate how far away a motorcycle may be when they're looking in their mirrors. Because of a motorcycle's smaller size, it may look farther away than it is," Chabarria said.

You should also leave about 3 to 4 seconds worth of distance between yourself and a motorcyclist, Chabarria said, because motorcyclists frequently slow down by downshifting rather than using their brakes, so you might not see a brake light.

The driving habits of motorcyclists differ from those of motorists because debris and blind spots are more dangerous to them, Chabarria said. So make sure you give them plenty of room and enough space to switch lanes as needed.

Missouri Motorcycle Safety Program Director Raymond Pierce said motorists need to keep in mind motorcycles are on the road, even if you don't see them much.

"People see what they expect to see. If you don't expect to see a deer, you'll never see a deer," Pierce said. "If you don't ever expect to see a motorcyclist, you can look both ways and look right through the motorcyclist."

Motorcyclists don't appear to be going as fast as they're actually driving, Pierce added, so taking a second look to assess their speed is integral before turning or pulling out.

Although there is plenty motorists can do to protect bikers, motorcyclists control what they wear and how safely they drive.

"There is a myth among the motorcyclists, the motorcycling community, that it's all the car drivers' fault that motorcyclists die, when in reality the majority of the time, when you look at statistics, it's the motorcyclists' fault," Pierce said.

What should motorcyclists do to prevent crashes?

Before leaving for a ride, motorcyclists should check their bikes thoroughly. Chabarria said riders should examine their tires, wheel tread, fluids, cables and lights and electronics.

What you wear is also crucial. Helmets are not required in Missouri or Illinois, but they save lives, said both Chabarria and Pierce.

States without helmet laws had a 33% higher head-related fatality rate from 1999 to 2019 than states that did not require helmets, according to a Syracuse University study.

Although data show helmet-wearing significantly protects riders, some still choose not to wear them for comfort or convenience's sake.

"The biggest thing we hear is 'It's my choice. It's my right. It's not hurting anybody but me,' when the reality is far from that. Because when a person is injured or killed, very rarely are we lone individuals," Pierce said. "We have family members that count on us, we have family members that love us."

Even if you survive a crash without a helmet, your life may never be the same, Pierce said.

"The ones that die, sometimes, are the lucky ones. Having lived with a person with a brain injury, you don't understand what it's like to have a brain injury just because you chose not to wear a helmet, and now your loved ones have to take care of you," Pierce said. "The life of your loved ones changes completely."

Wearing protective clothing head to toe can protect from brain injuries and road rash, and you should choose motorcyclist-specific materials that can withstand crashes.

"Missouri, in general, is really bad about wearing protective gear," Pierce said.

A motorcyclist's outfit should include boots that cover the ankle, long protective pants, a sturdy jacket and a full-coverage helmet, Chabarria said. Bright clothing can also help cyclists be more visible.

Other best practices for motorcyclists include using headlights at all times, flashing your brake light before slowing down and avoiding blind spots, Chabarria said.

For Missouri motorcyclists, training courses are available from the motorcycle safety program. There are options for those who have never been on a motorcycle before, as well as more advanced options. There is also a program designed for three-wheel bikes.

Information about safety courses for Illinois riders is available online from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

