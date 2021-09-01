Mother of slain Chicago police officer writes thank you letter on daughter’s birthday

SHANZEH AHMAD
Chicago Tribune
Elizabeth French, mother of slain Chicago police Officer Ella French, wrote a letter Tuesday thanking several people, including the Chicago Police Department and area communities, on what would have been her daughter’s 30th birthday.
Ella French was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop of three people in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Aug. 7 in West Englewood. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was seriously wounded after being shot and faces the possibility of a lifetime disability, his family said.
A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.
In the letter, Ella French’s mother thanked the city of Chicago and “all the women and men in law enforcement near and far.”
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
She also thanked a number of people by name, including Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. and “the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us.”
“Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers and donations will be remembered forever,” French wrote. “More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Ella French joined the Police Department in 2018 and was a member of the department’s community safety team, which patrols areas around the city prone to spikes in violence and other crime.
Thousands attended Ella French’s funeral service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the Southwest Side earlier this month.
Photos: Funeral of Chicago police officer Ella French
The body of slain Chicago police officer Ella French is carried into the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago police and firefighters salute as the body of slain Chicago police officer Ella French is carried into the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth French, in white, and her son Andrew, left, watch as the body of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, arrives at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth French, in white, and her son Andrew, left, watch as the body of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, arrives at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth French, center, and her son Andrew, left, and other family members wait for the arrival of the body of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago police officers salute as the body of slain Chicago police officer Ella French is carried into the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago police officers assemble for the funeral service for Chicago police Officer Ella French on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP, POOL
The casket of Chicago police Officer Ella French is brought through the vestibule before the funeral service for French on Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP, POOL
The chapel is prepared for the funeral service of Chicago police Officer Ella French on Thursday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP, POOL
Cardinal Blase Cupich, right, leads the procession as the casket of Chicago police Officer Ella French is brought into St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP, POOL
Chicago police officers are assembled for the funeral service for Chicago police Officer Ella French on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP, POOL
A photograph of fallen Chicago police Officer Ella French is held at the funeral mass for French in St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP, POOL
Elizabeth French, left, follows the casket of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, after a funeral service at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officers salute as the casket of Chicago police officer Ella French, after a funeral service at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth French, center, and her son Andrew, left, follow the casket of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, after a funeral service at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth French receives a hug from Chicago police superintendent David Brown, as he presented the Chicago flag that draped her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French's casket, after a funeral service at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley, left, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot depart the funeral service for Chicago police officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago police officers salute during the playing of Taps after the funeral service for fellow officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot arrives at a funeral service for police officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, right, and Police Superintendent David Brown, center left, assemble outside a funeral service for police officer Ella French at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!