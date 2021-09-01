 Skip to main content
Mother of slain Chicago police officer writes thank you letter on daughter’s birthday

Chicago Police-Officers Shot-Funeral

Elizabeth French, center, and her son Andrew, left, and other family members wait for the arrival of the body of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth French, mother of slain Chicago police Officer Ella French, wrote a letter Tuesday thanking several people, including the Chicago Police Department and area communities, on what would have been her daughter’s 30th birthday.

Ella French was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop of three people in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Aug. 7 in West Englewood. Her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was seriously wounded after being shot and faces the possibility of a lifetime disability, his family said.

A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.

In the letter, Ella French’s mother thanked the city of Chicago and “all the women and men in law enforcement near and far.”

She also thanked a number of people by name, including Chicago dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. and “the many faces and names of people who remain unknown to us.”

“Your beautiful and heartfelt words of comfort, prayers and donations will be remembered forever,” French wrote. “More importantly, your love and support during this difficult time will be a treasure I carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Ella French joined the Police Department in 2018 and was a member of the department’s community safety team, which patrols areas around the city prone to spikes in violence and other crime.

Thousands attended Ella French’s funeral service at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the Southwest Side earlier this month.

