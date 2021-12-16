More people want COVID treatment called monoclonal antibodies. But it’s not always easy to find in Illinois.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Illinois, demand is growing for a treatment — called monoclonal antibodies — that’s been shown to help keep high-risk people out of the hospital.

But the latest COVID-19 surge has left some Chicago-area hospital systems and clinics unable to keep up with the number of people who want or need the treatment.

In some cases, providers say they don’t have enough of the treatments on-hand, while others say they’re limited by staffing shortages, with employees already stretched thin from taking care of COVID-19 positive patients, providing vaccinations and administering COVID-19 tests.

“We, as well as most medical centers in the area have more people who need monoclonal antibodies than we have capacity to deliver,” said Dr. Michael Ison, a professor in the division of infectious disease and organ transplantation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

He called monoclonal antibodies “the best therapy for patients early in the course of illness.”

The treatment is often administered through an IV and is for people who are at high-risk of needing hospitalization if they catch COVID-19 because of age or certain chronic health conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease and lung diseases. It works by blocking the virus from further entering a patient’s cells, where the virus would normally replicate. The treatment has been shown to be highly effective at keeping high-risk patients from needing hospitalization. The infusion takes 20 to 30 minutes, and then patients must be observed for about an hour before they can head home.

But the treatment must be given quickly to be effective. Most of the treatments are supposed to be administered as soon as possible after a person tests positive for COVID-19, and within 10 days of experiencing symptoms. In some cases, they can be given before a person gets COVID-19, if the person has been exposed to the illness. If a person is already hospitalized with COVID-19, it’s too late for monoclonal antibody treatments.

President Donald Trump received monoclonal antibodies when he caught COVID-19 last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorizations to several types of monoclonal antibody treatments. The newest type, just approved this month, is actually for people who do not have COVID-19 and have not been exposed but who couldn’t take vaccines for medical reasons or didn’t gain effective immunity from the vaccines because of health conditions.

But in recent weeks, the treatments haven’t always been easy to come by for Chicago area patients who’ve needed them.

Mary Potwora, 69 of Niles, spent about 2½ hours on the phone searching for an appointment to get the treatment after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. She had already started feeling weak and fatigued and experiencing chest pain, despite being vaccinated. Potwora has asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and is a cancer survivor.

Ultimately, she found an appointment at Innovative Care, an urgent care clinic in Lincoln Park.

“I’m going to go and make sure I get in before I get so sick I can’t move,” Potwara remembered thinking. “It’s scary because you know you’re getting sicker, and you’ve got to get in to get taken care of before you get to the point where you can’t do (anything).”

About three days after the treatment, Potwara was already feeling significantly better.

Joseph Ravago, 49 of Wilmette, also called several providers last week searching for the treatment, without success, before he got an appointment at Innovative. Ravago has asthma and high blood pressure, and he had developed a fever and felt fatigued before receiving the monoclonal antibodies.

“It was painless,” Ravago said of receiving the infusion. “If there’s a treatment out there that has minimal risk why not take that.”

Ravago said he had not been vaccinated before contracting COVID-19 because he has religious objections to it and feels there’s not enough data about the vaccines. Doctors caution that people shouldn’t consider the infusions to be an alternative to vaccination, and that vaccinations are still the best way to guard against COVID-19.

Innovative is now filling up all of its 50 to 55 appointment slots for infusions each day, said Dr. Rahul Khare, Innovative Care founder and CEO. That wasn’t the case just a month ago, when the number of people getting COVID-19 in Illinois was lower, he said.

Khare also believes demand is up as people have become more aware of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment option and as doctors have become more accustomed to recommending it.

NorthShore University HealthSystem is also seeing demand outstrip supply. At this point, NorthShore is not able to give the treatment to every patient who requests it, said Jeff Thiel, NorthShore assistant vice president for pharmacy.

It can be tough, Thiel said, to find appropriate spaces to provide the infusions, given that the patients who are receiving them are COVID-19 positive. Also, the system has limited staff who can administer the treatments, partly because of nationwide staff shortages and partly because many of them are still so focused on other efforts to combat COVID-19, such as giving vaccinations and administering tests, he said.

Innovative is also somewhat limited by staffing and is working to hire another physician and another nurse to help give more infusions, Khare said. But Innovative’s main bottleneck is how many doses of the treatment it gets from the state, he said.

The federal government is paying for the antibodies and giving them to the states. The Illinois Department of Public Health then distributes them to providers. The antibodies themselves are free to patients, though providers may bill patients or their insurance companies for services associated with providing the infusions.

For the time period stretching from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, the state allocated 8,638 courses of monoclonal antibodies to more than 100 providers across Illinois, with Innovative receiving nearly 500 for its two locations, one of the largest allotments in the state, according to a recent health department memo to providers. When deciding where to send the antibodies, when there’s a shortage, the state takes into consideration which areas are in greatest need as well as how much a facility has been using.

To get the treatment at Innovative and the area’s major hospital systems, patients typically need to first have a consultation with or referral from a doctor, to make sure they qualify.

Other hospital systems say they are not yet having to turn away people who want the treatments, but that may change if COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Illinois.

AMITA Health, which has 19 Illinois hospitals, has so far been able to give the treatment to any patient who qualified and wanted it, said Dr. Dana Vais, system medical director for infectious disease services. But she said demand has “skyrocketed” in the last couple of weeks, and she’s waiting to see how the coming weeks will go.

She’s urging people to get vaccinated, and then reach out early for monoclonal antibody treatments if they’re high risk and test positive for COVID-19.

“The best way to deal with COVID is by not getting COVID, and that’s what vaccines are for,” Vais said. “If it does happen, the best thing is to treat it early. If you get symptoms, get tested. Don’t assume it’s not COVID. Use those resources to cut the disease short instead of waiting until there’s a lot of damage.”

Advocate Aurora Health, which has 10 hospitals in Illinois, is also seeing an uptick in demand for the treatment, though, so far, it’s been able to handle the increase, said Dr. Chintan Mistry, chief medical officer for Advocate’s medical group in the south Chicagoland patient service area.

“There are times when the available slots on a given day might be occupied, but ... we can almost always get somebody in so they can get the therapy,” Mistry said. However, concerns remain about how much supply hospitals will have in the coming weeks, he said.

The state health department did not respond to requests for comment on how the state is dealing with increased demand, but the memo to providers says that if there’s a shortage the state will consider “either substituting products” or allocating from the health department’s own supply.

Some health leaders are hopeful that new, antiviral pills could take some of the pressure off of health care providers when it comes to treating high-risk people who contract COVID-19, and make treatments available to more people. The pills, made by Merck and Pfizer, could be taken at home, meaning they wouldn’t require hospitals to devote space or as many staff to them as monoclonal antibody treatments. But the FDA has not yet authorized either of those pills, and some questions remain about their side effects and effectiveness.

In the meantime, doctors say monoclonal antibodies remain a best bet for high-risk people who contract COVID-19, and a good way to keep as many hospital beds open as possible, as the illness again surges in Illinois.

Robert Heidrich, 59 of Edison Park, received monoclonal antibodies at AMITA Health Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago last week, after testing positive for COVID-19. Before the infusion, he was congested, coughing and fatigued. Within a few days of treatment, he started feeling his energy and sharpness return.

He described the actual infusion as “easy” and didn’t have trouble getting an appointment, after his doctor suggested he be treated.

“If you catch it early enough, and you’re able to get it, I think you should,” said Heidrich, who is also vaccinated. “I’d rather do this now than have to spend all that time in the hospital.”

