More people from Illinois will be on the go this holiday season than last year, AAA says

Nearly 5.6 million Illinoisans are expected to travel this holiday season, about 30% more than 2020, travel officials said.

Those travelers, the bulk of whom are motorists, are expected to commute 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to the AAA.

Even though gas costs about $1.25 more per gallon, or about $3.45 per gallon of regular, about 5.1 million Illinoisans will be driving while around 290,000 will opt to fly. The rest — just over 146,000 — would be taking trains, buses or cruises, according to AAA.

Last year, largely because of pandemic concerns and cancellations, just over 4 million Illinoisans hit the road, about 102,000 took flights, while about 49,000 took buses, trains and cruises.

Airline passenger projections for Chicago will be available next week, according to city Department of Aviation spokeswoman Karen Pride.

This season appears to be more comfortable for travelers, though people are still “mindful,” of the pandemic, said Debbie Haas, AAA vice president.

“With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year,” Haas said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it’s crunchtime for December travelers using Amtrak.

So far on Friday alone, about 6,000 Amtrak riders moved through Union Station, according to spokesman Marc Magliari.

“For us, the four busiest days are today, tomorrow and Sunday,” Magliari said Friday.

The next busiest day for Amtrak is Sunday, Jan. 2, because most people are due back at work or school that first Monday of the new year, Magliari said.

“The weekend following Christmas is not as busy as the weekend following New Year’s,’’ he said.

If you still plan on riding Amtrak and haven’t purchase tickets, try to keep you schedule adjustable.

Though Amtrak is not sold out, some lines such as the Hiawatha began selling out on the weekends even before the holidays.

“They’re going to need to be very flexible,” Magliari said.

