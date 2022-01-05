More Illinois schools close as COVID-19 surge hits teachers. At one district, more than 500 employees are out sick.

Even remote learning is not an option for some students at a growing number of suburban schools, where the spike in COVID-19 cases this week has sidelined teachers and staff, suspending classroom instruction amid a critical statewide shortfall of school employees.

At Elgin-based Community Unit School District 46 — the second largest school district in Illinois — officials announced that five of its 57 schools were closed Tuesday because of staffing shortages, which unlike previous classroom shutdowns, does not include pivoting to online instruction.

A total of 525 District 46 employees were absent Tuesday, including 394 teachers, with 178 positions left unfilled by substitutes, Superintendent Tony Sanders said. The district employs about 6,000 people, including full- and part-time workers, certified, and non-certified staff.

“We’d rather get as many kids as possible in school safely, because with COVID-19, they’re certainly safer in school than out in the community,” Sanders said.

“We are disappointed we had to make the call to close five schools, but we had too many unfilled positions, and not enough substitutes to stay open,” Sanders said.

In a letter to parents, Sanders apologized for the “inconvenience” caused by the school closures, and advised that “no remote instruction will be provided at these schools.”

The northwest suburban district enrolls around 36,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, nearly 60% of whom are from low-income families.

Teachers and other staff who are not ill at the closed schools, which include Highland, Huff, Parkwood and Ridge Circle elementary schools, and Independence Early Learning Center, were asked to volunteer to fill in at schools that reopened Tuesday, Sanders said.

“We will be reviewing staffing levels day by day in making determinations of whether these, or other, schools may have to be closed in the coming days and weeks,” Sanders added.

Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 also forced officials at Niles Township School District 219 to halt their plans to resume in-person, classroom instruction this week, and instead, the district will move to a remote learning, adaptive pause through Jan. 14.

In a letter to parents posted on the district’s website, officials said Tuesday was designated as “an asynchronous, independent remote learning day,” which is intended to “provide students, teachers, and staff the flexibility to get tested for COVID-19 if needed.”

SHIELD testing will also be conducted at the high school buildings for staff and students, officials said.

“Throughout this period of remote learning, we will strongly encourage cameras on for all students to maximize learning and engagement for all,” officials said.

The district is also planning to distribute meals for pickup by students on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next two weeks at Niles North and Niles West high schools.

Staffing shortages across New Lenox-based Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 also prompted officials to close buildings, and switch to online instruction through Friday.

In a parent letter posted on the district’s website, officials said the district’s “difficult decision to transition to remote learning” and follow the district’s emergency e-learning plan through the end of the week is “only a temporary disruption to in-person learning.”

A state law that predates the pandemic allows Illinois school districts to use preapproved e-learning plans for a maximum of five school days in the case of emergencies, including snow days.

But officials at the Illinois State Board of Education said Tuesday that school districts should not declare an adaptive pause due to staffing shortages.

“If the school is following guidance regarding masking, testing, and identifying and excluding COVID-19 cases and their close contacts, then an adaptive pause should not be necessary to mitigate an outbreak, and students are best served by continuing to provide in-person instruction,” ISBE Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in a Tuesday statement.

“Please note that an adaptive pause means a temporary shift to remote learning for attendance days,” Ayala said. “Alternatively, schools may choose to take nonattendance days at any time for any reason and make up those attendance days later in the year. A school or school district may only enter into an adaptive pause with remote learning in consultation with the local health department and consistent with guidance or requirements from such local health department.”

Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said the union remains hopeful school districts can get through the next few weeks with as much in-person student learning as possible, but remote learning at some schools might be needed for the short term.

“No one thinks it’s better to have remote instruction than in person, and our teachers, students and parents hate it, but we might need to tolerate it for a week or so until we get this latest wave of the omicron down, and are on the other side of it,” Montgomery said.

Educators say the trajectory of the latest virus spike will likely determine the severity and longevity of the current school staffing shortages.

“The big question right now is, ‘when will this latest surge go down?’ ” said John Burkey, executive director of the Large Unit District Association, and the former superintendent of Huntley Community School District 158.

“But it’s not just educators that are dealing with this, but the whole society,” Burkey said. “It looks like we’re all going to be facing a tough couple of weeks, but I think we’re all hoping this latest surge will go down as quickly as it went up.”

