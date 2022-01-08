Mom charged after body of Illinois boy is found in Indiana

NORTH CHICAGO — The mother of a missing Illinois boy was charged with murder Saturday after the 6-year-old's body was discovered near an abandoned house in northwestern Indiana, authorities said.

Damari Perry of North Chicago was reported missing Wednesday. His body was found in Gary.

Police were initially told that the boy was missing from Skokie, another Chicago suburb, but the investigation turned to Damari's home “after the family's story was contradicted,” the Lake County state's attorney said.

"Our hearts ache over the murder of 6-year-old Damari Perry. ... Prosecutors, investigators, and victim support professionals worked late into the night and into the early morning to make sure we understood this tragic crime now," Eric Rinehart said.

Jannie Perry, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Two other family members also face charges.

It wasn't immediately known if Perry has a lawyer who could comment on the allegations. She was expected to appear in court Sunday.

