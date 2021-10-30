Mixing and matching, eligibility and more to know about COVID-19 boosters

SPRINGFIELD — The group of people who are eligible for COVID-19 boosters recently expanded.

As we move forward, here are five things to know about the booster shots:

You can mix and match

There are now booster recommendations for all three COVID-19 vaccines that are available. No matter which vaccine you received, if you are eligible for a booster dose, you can choose from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest recommendations allow for the mixing and matching of different COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots based on personal preference.

If you received the J&J vaccine

Boosters are now recommended for everyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago.

If you received Pfizer or Moderna

Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and are 65 and older along with adults who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or live in high-risk settings are also eligible for booster shots six or more months after being fully vaccinated.

Additional dose of vaccine vs. booster

Booster shots are not currently recommended for immunocompromised people who received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

An additional dose of the vaccine was recommended for immunocompromised people, as they may not develop the same immune response levels as others after initial vaccination.

While the additional dose is recommended for those individuals to help them build the same level of immunity as people who are not immunocompromised, it differs from the protection offered by booster shots which are recommended as a way of safeguarding people from vaccine wanes over time.

Booster availability

Booster shots are available at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Springfield Clinic, CVS, Walgreens and at many other locations throughout the area that can be found through searching Vaccines.gov.

