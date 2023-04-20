WAUKEGAN — A body identified as a missing U.S. Navy sailor was recovered Wednesday evening from Lake Michigan near Waukegan Harbor, Lake County officials said.

Around 7:10 p.m., Waukegan police officers who were conducting a traffic stop were flagged down by ComEd workers doing work near the harbor and saw a body in the water. An officer was able to bring the body to shore, according to a release from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was alerted and the body was identified as 21-year-old Navy Sailor Seamus Gray, who went missing March 18.

Gray was last seen after he left a bar on Genesee Street in downtown Waukegan at about 1:30 a.m. He was spotted on security cameras near the docks area.

At a media briefing last month, Waukegan police Deputy Chief Brian Mullen said Gray had gone to the bar with other people and that police were interviewing them to gather information about the night.

Other video showed Gray at the intersection of Washington Street and Sheridan Avenue, and video from the marina showed Gray “right on the water’s edge,” Mullen had said.

Gray was supposed to have been back on base by 2 a.m. March 18. Navy authorities alerted police the following Tuesday about the missing man.

Gray, of Jupiter, Florida, was stationed at Naval Station Great Lakes. His family was notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the release.

Thursday morning officials said preliminary results indicate that Gray died from drowning. There was no evidence of significant injury which would have contributed to his death.

Seamus’ death remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Lake County coroner’s office.

“On behalf of the City of Waukegan, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Seamus Gray,” said Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor on Thursday. “As a mother, I can’t begin to imagine feeling the sadness and pain that Seamus’ family has and will endure. Our prayers are with Mr. Gray’s family.”