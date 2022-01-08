 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing Illinois boy, 6, found dead in Indiana, 3 relatives arrested

Several relatives are in custody Saturday after a 6-year-old missing boy was found dead in Gary, Ind., officials said.

The body of Damari Perry was located early Saturday morning near an abandoned house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, according to a statement from North Chicago police that was released by the FBI.

Three of the boy’s relatives, who are believed to be responsible for Damari’s death, were arrested and all other children in that home were placed in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, according to the statement.

North Chicago police earlier began a missing, endangered child investigation for Damari.

There was no threat to the general public and it was not clear immediately how Damari died.

Police did not announce charges as of Saturday afternoon.

