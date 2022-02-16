Missing Chicago-area woman's body found after boyfriend dies in crash

The woman had last been seen Sunday leaving her home in Algonquin.
On Monday, the woman's family became aware that the boyfriend had died in a crash north of Rockford, police said.
The woman's family reported her missing, and after obtaining a search warrant, police entered the boyfriend's home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. They found the woman inside with what police said were signs of significant blunt force trauma, the Lake County News-Sun reported.
No identities have been released.
