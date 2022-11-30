Mini horses visit Chicago-area hospital employees to lift moods, relieve stress

PARK RIDGE — Nurses, doctors, pharmacists and other employees of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge lined up recently for a some relaxation therapy the hospital was providing for them: a chance to hug and visit with a miniature horse.

Soul Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Program in Barrington brought Grace, who stands 29 inches high, and Unique, 28 inches high, to dispense calm and contentment while medical professionals threw their arms over them, embraced them, squeezed them and snapped selfies. The Nov. 11 visit was part of the hospital's Team Member Appreciation Week.

"Getting a visit from Soul Harbour Ranch is a fun way to lift the team's spirits and remind them that their hard work and selfless dedication don't go unnoticed," said Dia Nichols, president at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Jodie Diegel of Soul Harbour Ranch explained, "They're more than cute little animals. They're registered therapy animals. They have to go through extensive training, as do their handlers."

Diegel said Soul Harbour, a nonprofit which does not charge for its services, brings therapy animals to help bring healing and stress relief to people in various settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, veterans homes and schools.

"Wherever we go, there's more laughter, joy and healing," she said. "We're here to bring joy and stress relief."

Diegel noted that Grace, a 9-year-old buckskin, and Unique, who is 18 and has a brown coat, are not ponies, but a separate breed called miniature horses. The American Miniature Horse Association classifies miniature horses as 34 inches in height (measured at the withers) or less, while the American Miniature Horse Registry classifies them as 38 inches or less.

The mini horses have to undergo training to remain calm while people excitedly approach and hug them, she said while Advocate Lutheran General employees waited in line to get their moment with the equines.

Some employees squeezed the therapy animals very tightly and put their faces into the horses' manes.

"What you're seeing here is a lot of training," Diegel observed as the horses reacted patiently to the hugs. "They (the mini horses) get so zen — they melt into the moment. They provide that quiet energy and they also feed on it. Horses are healers."